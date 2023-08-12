CM wanted to prevent a robbery in the Gràcia neighborhood of Barcelona and ended up critically injured in the hospital. Tall, strong and corpulent, he left the gym that he runs in a hurry on Friday afternoon because he understood that three people were trying to assault some neighbors on Travessera de Gràcia street, between Sicília and Sardenya. He rebuked the robbers and the tension increased, according to the testimonies, because in the middle of the discussion bladed weapons flashed. CM took a katana from his store and started a fight that ended with six detainees and three minor, serious and critical injuries. The latter is C.M.

“It always tries to discourage theft,” explains Ramon Gasulla, president of the Nova Travessera merchants’ association. CM is someone known in the neighborhood, who participates in community events, according to those who know him. In one of the nearby establishments they are not surprised by the event. “It could happen. He often intervened when he understood that someone wanted to commit a crime. He had that way of being ”. According to the neighbors, CM explained that he had been part of a special operations unit in Brazil, his native country.

The facts, advanced by now, occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Friday. “Three people with scooters approached a car in which a family was loading suitcases,” explains Gasulla. A woman alerted its owners, and the assailants changed targets. That’s when CM sprang into action. According to other witnesses, the assailants notified more people who showed up and participated in the battle.

The Mossos are still investigating the event and four teams from the Emergency Service intervened, in addition to various teams from the Catalan police and the Urban Guard, who arrested the six people in the area. CM is still admitted to a hospital in Barcelona, ​​where he has undergone emergency surgery.

The merchants’ association calls for increased surveillance in the area because, it believes, assaults are on the rise. “We have a robbery every time or two less in the establishments,” denounces Gasulla. “We want more law enforcement officers in the area, because there are fewer than necessary.”

