A picture paints a thousand words. That was the idea behind the campaign polden protiv Putina (twelve o'clock against Putin), with which the Russian opposition has been calling on citizens for weeks to line up at polling stations this Sunday at noon. The lines were a peaceful and relatively safe sign of protest against Putin's certain re-election in the carefully orchestrated presidential elections held in Russia this weekend. They were intended as a sign among Russians that they are not alone in their aversion to Putin, but also as a sign to the world that there are millions of Russians who do not support Putin's cruel regime.

And so long lines suddenly formed at dozens of Russian polling stations at 12 noon local time, where bewildered members of the election committees had no choice but to let them vote. There was tension, determination and also fear among those waiting. “There is no democracy, all our freedoms have been taken away. This is the only way to do anything,” a man in Moscow told Russian TV channel Dozhd. “I just turned 18, I want to be positive and cast my vote,” said one young woman.

Many said they feared that this election campaign could be the last opportunity for protest for a long time. “This is the last opportunity we have to show what we think,” said another.

Even having their vote invalidated, a popular way to express dissatisfaction, required Russians to muster courage: the ballot boxes were transparent and most voting booths had no curtains to shield prying eyes. In some places, phones were banned to prevent people from sharing their invalidated votes with the world.

There were also more violent actions, especially on Friday and Saturday. In some Russian cities, demonstrators threw Molotov cocktails at polling stations. There were no known casualties. In Moscow, a woman set fire to the voting booth, and in St. Petersburg, a woman threw an explosive at a school where two polling stations were set up. In several places, activists threw paint or 'zeljonka' into ballot boxes, a green ink used to smear opposition members. In the Moldovan capital Chisinau, someone with both Russian and Moldovan nationality would two Molotov cocktails threw at the Russian embassy.

Slow shift

According to the organization OVD-Info, several dozen people were arrested throughout Russia on the third and final election day. In Moscow, a polling station worker was killed on Sunday arrested, who wore a T-shirt with the name of the late opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Putin opponents outside Russia had significantly less to fear: in Japan, Australia, Thailand, Armenia, Turkey, Kazakhstan and Israel and in dozens of European cities, including The Hague, tens of thousands of Russians queued up in front of their embassies.

The fact that, in comparison, the number of queues in Russia itself was lower than some had hoped, commentators attribute to the paralyzing fear and despondency in the country, which was reinforced by the death of Navalny exactly a month ago in a Siberian prison camp. Russian political analyst Abbas Galliamov on the Russian TV channel Dozhd called the mood among the opposition “deeply dejected.” The devastation was most poignant at Navalny's grave, where ballots were placed.

At the same time, Galljamov emphasized the importance of solidarity and the great visual impact of the protest. “It's not about the numbers, it's about the image that is left behind,” said the Israeli-based analyst. He therefore did not rule out that the protests, in combination with the great shock over Navalny's death, could trigger a slow shift in Russian public opinion. “It makes people doubt whether Putin really has the undisputed support of the population. Because how do you explain that he gets 80 percent of the votes, while so many fellow citizens show their dissatisfaction? See it as a sign of the times, maybe protesting will even become fashionable,” said Galljamov.

Well-oiled fraud machine

The Kremlin's well-oiled fraud machine has been working at full speed in recent days to manipulate the ballot box, with the online voting procedure in particular being able to generate any desired voting result. Old-fashioned methods were also used: stacks of pre-filled ballots were thrown into boxes, workers were collectively taken to polling stations, and in occupied parts of Ukraine people had to vote in the presence of armed soldiers.

Monitors from the independent organization Golos, whose director Grigori Melkonjants is imprisoned, received hundreds of fraud reports. Western observers from the OSCE-ODIHR were not welcome in Russia. By the end of Sunday afternoon, the turnout recorded by the Electoral Commission was 70 percent, with even 90 percent regionally, according to a map from the Russian newspaper RBK.

The mainly symbolic protests will not prevent Putin's regime from retaining power for another six years – and possibly twelve – and from further tightening the thumbscrews. This despite calls from the opposition for Western governments to declare Putin's presidency illegitimate after this Sunday.

Putin himself voted online on Friday. To the amusement of social media users, he only pressed his mouse button once, where it takes at least two clicks to cast a vote. After a quarter of a century, Putin can now look forward to his fifth term, perhaps a little shakier, but full of confidence.