Critical Role has announced two new RPG systems: the first will be called Illuminated Worlds, while the second will have the name of Daggerheart.

The announcement came during the State of the Pressa first-of-its-kind event for Critical Role, which explained the future of some upcoming productions.

Illuminated Worlds it will be a system designed for short sessions, it will be based on a d6 system, and it can be adapted to any type of setting.

The second however, Daggerheartwill be an RPG system that Matthew Mercer defines as modern, can be used for long-lasting campaigns and will have a character growth system.

It’s not the first time that Critical Role has developed something like this: it had already announced at the time SyndicultRPG that is still in the works, but the fact that a fantasy system is on the way suggests possible changes to come.

It had been rumored for some time – also due to the uproar born of the confusion over the new copyright system of Dungeons & Dragons – that Critical Role would have moved to a proprietary system, yet there is also the possibility that this will be used on the schedule for a parallel campaign, while the main one will continue on the Wizards of the Coast system.