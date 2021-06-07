A.Fifty years after Erwin Rommel’s tank battles in North Africa, the field marshal general is suddenly being mentioned more frequently in the Baden-Württemberg town of Aalen. “Granddaughter of the desert fox wants to become mayor,” wrote the local newspaper a few weeks ago and willingly picked up the propaganda term with which the National Socialists had celebrated the general’s military successes in the newsreels. Erwin Rommel went to school in Aalen, his family came from there. On July 7th there are now mayoral elections in the city on the Ostalb. And the 56-year-old management consultant Catherine Rommel, who was adopted by the son of the military, the former Lord Mayor of Stuttgart Manfred Rommel (CDU), also competes.

The announcement of her candidacy was one of several surprises in an unusual election campaign in the city of 68,000: First, the Social Democratic incumbent Thilo Rentschler announced that he was not available for a second term. Rentschler will soon change as managing director to the IHK Ostwuerttemberg. In Aalen, some citizens call him “Turbo-Thilo”, others say that he behaves “like a Ruhrpott soci”. Apparently he ruled with great will to change and sometimes forgot to take his councilors and the citizens with him. The second surprise came from the CDU, which had long and apparently successful talks with the Greens about a common candidate and finally agreed on the deputy parliamentary group leader Inge Birkhold. Then the bank graduate and restaurateur suddenly withdrew her application.