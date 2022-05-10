Singer Mika (38) is the only presenter of the Eurovision Song Contest in Italy this year who is not from that country. Previously, the British-Lebanese star was also quite critical of the event, where he says the songs are ’embarrassing’. Why is he presenting the show anyway and what has he been up to in recent years?

Where do we know Mika from?

big girl (you are beautiful)† love today† lollipop: Michael Holbrook Penniman, as his full name is, had one hit after another in 2007. His greatest success in the Netherlands, relax (take it easy), was the best-selling single by a foreign artist that year. Last year his hit grew Grace Kelly still out to a challenge on TikTok, with people trying to hit the high notes. Actors Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell also tried:



What is he doing these days?

In the Netherlands, there was no great success after that, but elsewhere the multilingual Mika made her mark. In France, he became a stadium act and TV personality, having a role as a coach on the local version of The Voice† After his debut, Mika released four more albums, lately he has been working on two new records that are expected to be released this year. He also did everything besides music, like designing watches for Swatch.

See also A dose of Johnson & Johnson is enough now

Bee The Voice he also coached Gjon’s Tears, the singer who came third on behalf of Switzerland at the Eurovision Song Contest last year:

What is Mika’s role in the Eurovision Song Contest?

He presents the semifinals and final, together with Alessandro Cattelan and singer Laura Pausini. Mika will also perform, probably on Thursday (second semi-final) and Saturday (final). He also sings his new single Yo yo, which will be released May 13, and a duet with Pausini. Mika did not want to reveal exactly what will happen last week, but the intention is that the entire hall makes a ‘gesture of love’ together with him.



Mika, Laura Pausini and Alessandro Cattelan, fltr. © Eurovision



What did Mika say about the Eurovision Song Contest in the past?

Little good. Mika, who was born in Beirut and grew up in Paris and London, said she was asked four times to participate on behalf of England and always refused. When asked on the radio in 2015 whether he wanted to go for France, he said: “Most songs in the Eurovision Song Contest are embarrassing. It’s shit!” If you want to go, “it’s part of it” to deliver a bad song, he joked.

See also Baba Wanga: fortune teller with gloomy 2022 prognosis



Quote

Most Song Contest Songs Are Embarrassing Mika in 2015

Does he still feel that way?

Mika became uneasy when a journalist confronted him with his statements at a press conference this week. He regrets his words and while he certainly doesn’t love everything about the party, it has gotten much better and “more relevant” in every way in recent years, he said. He already watched the Eurovision song contest as a child and is now a fan again, so it feels like a ‘huge honour’.



Why did the organization ask the non-Italian as a presenter?

It’s not that crazy, because Mika has been successful as a TV star in Italy for years. He was on the jury several times for the Italian version of X Factor, for which he learned Italian within a few months. In addition, he made two seasons of his own personality show, with which he won a prestigious Golden Rose in 2017.



Mika documents the run-up to the Eurovision song contest on YouTube:

Which country is he for?

He doesn’t say. When asked on English TV about the chances of British entry Sam Ryder, he pointed out the rules for presenters to the interviewers: “I am not allowed to express a preference.” participate in the future.



The first semi-final, with the Dutch entry S10, can be seen tonight (May 10), the second semi-final on Thursday, May 12. The final of the Eurovision song contest will take place on Saturday 14 May.

Also listen to the AD Songfestival Podcast:





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: