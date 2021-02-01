Former official representative of the Armenian Defense Ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan called the turning point of the fighting for Nagorno-Karabakh. On Monday, February 1, for the first time since the end of the conflict, he gave a press conference, Sputnik Armenia reports.

According to Hovhannisyan, the situation in the strategic city of Shushi (Shusha) changed dramatically after November 6. However, he still does not understand what happened on November 7-9.

“On November 8, there was information from the Ministry of Defense that we had almost cleared the city. We expected the city to be cleared on the 9th in the morning, but on the 9th what happened, ”recalls the former press secretary.

Hovhannisyan described himself as “an oppressed, lost officer who is in a very difficult situation,” reports News.am.

In 1991, Nagorno-Karabakh, inhabited mainly by Armenians, proclaimed independence from Azerbaijan, which was part of the USSR. War broke out. In 1994, Armenia, Azerbaijan and the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR), with the mediation of Russia, concluded a truce, but it was periodically violated.

On September 27, 2020, battles began on the line of demarcation between Azerbaijan and NKR. They continued until November 10, when Baku, Yerevan and Moscow adopted a joint ceasefire statement. As a result of the war, Azerbaijan regained a number of territories lost in the early 1990s.