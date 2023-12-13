Of Francesca Basso

The EU is highly dependent on China and India: the plan to avoid future shortages of active ingredients considered fundamental is progressing. Without these medicines, significant damage to patients and national health systems is possible

From our correspondent from Brussels – Paracetamol, insulin, atropine and lithium but also morphine and fentanyl, the vaccine for influenza and hepatitis A and B. And then the main antibiotics starting from amoxicillin, anaesthetics, antiepileptics, anxiolytics, antipsychotics, and other principles to treat a wide range of therapeutic areas including rare diseases or metabolic disorders.

What are The European Commission published the list on Tuesday with the EMA of the critical EU medicines: over 200 active ingredients selected after Member States screened 600 from the national lists. The list will be updated every year. The EU's strategic autonomy also passes through medicines, as the pandemic has shown, when supply chains were put in danger by the protectionist policies of the United States, Great Britain and India. The EU highly dependent on China and Indiaand Brussels wants to improve resilience in the face of geopolitical challenges and unexpected events. See also Vaccination obligation, Vaia: "Not to punish but because it is needed"

Prevent shortages A considered medicine critic when it is essential to guarantee the provision and continuity of quality healthcare – explains a note from the EU Commission – and to guarantee a high level of public health protection in Europe. The inclusion of a medicine in this list does not mean shortages are likely to occur of this product in the near future, the note specifies, but indicates the fundamental importance to avoid future shortages because unavailability could cause significant harm to patients and put healthcare systems under pressure.

The Commission, EMA and Member States will put in place the necessary measures to work with stakeholders to prevent shortages. At the beginning of 2024 theAlliance for Critical Medicines. The President of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, explained that she will bring together industry, civil society, EU institutions and national authorities: together we will therefore identify the best measures to address and avoid shortfalls, from diversification and risk reduction , to the increase in production in Europe. And in an October communication the EU Commission also indicated the creation of among the possible solutions stocks and joint procurement, as was done to purchase vaccines during the pandemic. See also "New tobacco wars are underway"

Corriere della Sera also on Whatsapp. sufficient click here to subscribe to the channel and always be updated.