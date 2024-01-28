The sanctions imposed on Russia do not prevent the West from receiving Moscow what he needs. The Financial Times estimates that the United States pays Russia a billion dollars a year for uranium exports. Its own mines and factories have long since fallen into disrepair; for many years the country relied on Russian imports. Now this dependence in the White House was considered a threat to national security. But raising your own production from scratch, which has been destroyed over two decades, is not so easy. Read more in the Izvestia article.

Billion per year

The US has banned all imports of Russian oil, liquefied natural gas and coal. However, not all energy supplies are subject to sanctions. On the contrary, the West took care not to interrupt the flow of critical raw materials. Thus, Russia continues to supply nuclear fuel to its “enemies,” and this dependence cannot be overcome in any way, the Financial Times states.

As the publication notes, citing analysts, supplies of nuclear fuel, as well as the provision of services for uranium enrichment and conversion, bring Russia at least $1 billion a year.

According to the Euratom Supply Agency, Russia accounts for more than half of the world's uranium enrichment capacity. It supplies fuel to 50% of the world's reactors. According to Enrichment Market Outlook forecasts, Russia will provide up to 30% of the world's enriched uranium supply by 2035. Russia's share in US uranium imports is more than 30%.

In the first half of 2023, the United States purchased 416 tons of uranium from Russia, which is 2.2 times more than the same period in 2022. During the specified period of time, Russia earned $696.5 million from uranium sales to the United States, which was the maximum value since 2002.

Got used to imports

One of the main reasons for the strong dependence on Russian nuclear fuel was short-sighted energy policy. In particular, America was chilled by the long-term uranium contract with Russia, signed shortly after the collapse of the USSR.

In 1993, Washington and Moscow entered into the Great Uranium Deal. Under the Megatons to Megawatts program, Russia committed to decommissioning and reprocessing 500 tons of weapons-grade uranium, and the United States promised to buy the resulting low-enriched fuel. The agreement was for 20 years. During this time, the American nuclear industry practically collapsed. Ineffective enrichment plants were closed, no investment was made in modernization, and uranium continued to be imported.

“This led to Russia supplying about one-third of the enrichment services needed to operate US nuclear reactors through the program. Since the program was in effect until 2013, a new contract was signed in 2011 with the possibility of doubling the capacity,” explains Maria Girich, an expert at the Russia-OECD Center of RANEPA.

From that moment on, the United States began to refuse to develop its uranium processing capacities as unnecessary, relying almost entirely on import volumes – most likely, at that time no one could count on such a serious geopolitical aggravation, adds Oleg Cherednichenko, Associate Professor of the Department of Economic Theory of the Russian Economic University. G. V. Plekhanova

We realized it too late

Now Washington is extremely worried. Back in November, Biden asked Congress for more than $2 billion to produce his own enriched uranium. We are talking about “expanding long-term domestic enrichment capacity” for small modular nuclear reactors being developed in the country.

In November 2023, the head of the US Department of Energy's Office of Nuclear Energy, Catherine Huff, said that the United States' dependence on Russian nuclear fuel poses a threat to national security and climate goals. According to her, the concern is that about 20% of the fuel used in American nuclear reactors is supplied under uranium enrichment contracts with Russian suppliers.

Currently, no American company is engaged in uranium enrichment. More precisely, there remains perhaps the only commercial uranium processing plant in New Mexico, owned by Urenco Ltd. – British-German-Dutch consortium. This is clearly not enough, and restoring everything from scratch is too expensive and time-consuming.

“The construction of new plants will require not only multibillion-dollar investments, the allocation of which in today’s financial conditions and the need to finance Ukraine significantly complicates the task, but also time that the economy does not have,” notes Oleg Cherednichenko.

— From 2020 USA began to develop their own reserves of enriched uranium. For example, they undertook to create a national uranium reserve, restarted mining complexes in Colorado, and began to develop mines in Wyoming, Texas, Arizona, and Utah. However, the production of sufficient quantities of fuel is hampered because the reactors are powered by HALEU uranium (produced only in the Russian Federation), which requires a higher percentage of enriched uranium, – Maria Girich points out.

As a result, the launch of the project in Wyoming has already been postponed to 2028 due to the lack of sufficient volumes of non-Russian sources of HALEU.