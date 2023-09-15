Battles continue in the Darfur region, western Sudan, as testimonies were received that more than 40 people were killed on Wednesday, as a result of air strikes carried out by the army on the city of Nyala, the capital of South Darfur state.

There were also dead and more than 300 injured, after a drone bombardment on an open market south of Khartoum a few days ago.

Greit said that the United States expresses its deep concern about the recent escalation in air and artillery attacks in Sudan, which resulted in many civilian casualties in multiple regions of the country.

Greit was referring to the air strike carried out by the army south of Khartoum on September 10, which resulted in the killing of at least 40 people, in addition to the artillery clashes on August 23 that resulted in the deaths of a number of women and children.

Accountability and stopping the fighting

The US State Department spokeswoman outlined the position of the administration of US President Joe Biden regarding the escalation of the military conflict between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support, in a number of points:

We demand adherence to international humanitarian laws to protect civilians and achieve justice for crimes committed.

The United States supports holding perpetrators accountable, and once again urges the parties to the conflict to stop this bloody conflict and achieve peace and justice for the Sudanese people.

We and our regional and international partners are united in calling for an immediate cessation of fighting in Sudan, demanding the return of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces to their barracks, fulfilling their obligations under international humanitarian law and respecting human rights, and allowing unimpeded humanitarian access to meet the needs of civilians in emergencies.

The United States condemns in the strongest terms reports of ongoing atrocities, including ethnic-based killings, attacks targeting human rights activists and defenders, and the looting and burning of entire communities by the Rapid Support Forces and allied militias in West Darfur.

We also condemn the detentions and extrajudicial executions in Khartoum, and conflict-related sexual violence targeting women and girls, according to reliable sources.

Our support for the Sudanese people is unwavering, as they work to demand an end to the conflict and establish a process to resume the political transition that has faltered.

We continue to engage with civilian leaders to discuss U.S. support for civilian initiatives to chart a new process for achieving a democratic transition toward civilian rule.

We will work to support inclusive and transparent political processes that represent the diversity of the entire Sudanese people, and we will continue to support the aspirations of the Sudanese people because they deserve freedom, peace and justice.

The conflict worsened

The conflict that began in Khartoum in mid-April between the army and the Rapid Support Forces extended to other regions of Sudan, including Darfur.

About 7,500 people have been killed since the outbreak of war in Sudan, and the actual numbers are likely to be much higher, while about 5 million were forced to leave their homes and be displaced within Sudan or cross to neighboring countries, especially Egypt and Chad.

On the field level, neither party has achieved significant progress at the expense of the other, while there is no immediate end to the conflict in sight.

Last month, more than 50,000 people fled the city of Nyala, the second largest city in Sudan in terms of population after the capital, as a result of the continuing war and bombing operations.

The United Nations Integrated Mission to Support the Transitional Phase in Sudan (UNITAMS) stated that the United Nations Joint Human Rights Office received reliable reports about the presence of at least 13 mass graves in the city of Al-Jiniya in the Darfur region, western Sudan, and its surrounding areas.