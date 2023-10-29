The horror movie that everyone is talking about, ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s, premiered in Peru with unexpected success. On its first day, it managed to attract 132,000 spectators and became the highest-grossing film in the history of our country, as it surpassed a boomer like ‘The Nun’, which attracted 127,000 people in its debut in cinemas. .

The story of ‘Mike’ It seemed to have a very interesting script, without being too innovative. He gets a job as a security guard at ‘Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza’ and what he did not imagine was that the monstrous animatronic beasts would come to life to transform his little sister ‘Abby‘ in one of them. However, the plot was progressing very well until, unfortunately, it fell into a hole where it could no longer emerge.

YOU CAN SEE: “Asu mare 4”, advertising or movie?: 2 hours of other people’s pity, 0 talent and 1,000 mistakes

Is ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s a bad movie?

We think so, since a lot of expectation was generated and fans were eager to see Chica, Foxy, Freddy, Golden Freddy and Bonnie in a movie. Although the animation was decent and these disguised beasts managed to convey a certain fear, the weak point of the film ended up being the story.

The plot went from more to less, even sentimentalists brought some tears to our eyes due to the strong story of ‘Mike’ And his brother ‘Garret’, who was kidnapped when he was little while the protagonist tried unsuccessfully to chase the car in which he was taken. That caused his mother to die and his father to disappear, so he took care of his antisocial sister, Abby.

A disastrous ending

Don’t worry, we won’t do much spoiler. The part in which William Afton appears—curiously, it turns out to be the one responsible for giving ‘Mike‘The job as a security guard at the pizzeria, in addition to camouflaging himself as a professional counselor in the first minutes of the film, was a mistake. A serial killer of children posing as a counselor was unusual in a horror story, which makes no sense.

Furthermore, those who sought to appreciate the film without having seen or played the video game never really understood who he is. William Afton, why he kidnapped children, how he transferred their souls to the animatronic dolls and how he acquired so much power. Questions that potential new fans of ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s won’t have answers.

William Afton is the leader of all the animatronic monsters. Photocapture: Five Nights at Freddy’s’

Conclusions

We rate the movie ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s 5.5 out of 10 units. The positive aspects of the film were seeing again Josh Hutcherson, known for his role as Peeta Mellark in all deliveries of ‘The Hunger Games’, and the animation of the animatronic monsters, which surely scared more than one.

#CRÍTICA #Nights #Freddys #good #horror #movie #simple #clumsy