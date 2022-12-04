A big party. A big success. The Madrid Criterium, organized in the heart of the Spanish capital by Unidad Editorial Sports&Events, was appreciated by the public and also by its protagonists. In particular by the great star, Tadej Pogacar, who won the road race and the final classification, while Juan Ayuso prevailed in the elimination race.

There were 42 riders at the start, after the many collateral initiatives had taken place: among them, in addition to the Slovenian and Spanish duo from the UAE-Emirates, also Carlos Rodriguez, Luis Leon Sanchez, Marc Soler. And now the appointment is for next year: the Madrid Criterium is here to stay, and is already part of the official calendar of the Spanish Federciclo.