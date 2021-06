CYCLING

Double triumph of present and future: when Ayuso was born, Valverde was already running La Vuelta …

It should be remembered that yesterday there was an extraordinary event for the Spanish cycling. While Valverde conquered the sixth stage of the Dauphiné at 41 years old, Juan Ayuso, the young national cycling promise, he won the second stage of the Giro d’Italia sub-23 to don the pink jersey.