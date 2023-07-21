Yellow jersey wearer Jonas Vingegaard will make his appearance in the professional round of Boxmeer on Monday. The Dane from Jumbo-Visma, who is on his way to winning the Tour de France for the second time, has been confirmed by the Brabant cycling criterion.

According to the organization, the Tour winner was last seen in 1997 in Boxmeer. That was then the German Jan Ullrich. “Last year we already wanted to get to Vingegaard”, says round boss Pierre Hermans. ,,But after his victory in Paris he ended up in a madhouse and could not come due to numerous obligations. As an organization we are very proud that we have succeeded. It has been a long time since Boxmeer received the yellow jersey one day after the end of the Tour. It is fantastic that it has succeeded again after 26 years”, he says an advance on the Tour victory of the 26-year-old Dane.

Vingegaard leads the Tour de France with three stages to go with a lead of more than seven minutes on the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar.

Vingegaard leads the Tour de France with three stages to go with a lead of more than seven minutes on the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar. In addition to Vingegaard, the organization also announces the arrival of stage winner Wout Poels, Dutch champion Dylan van Baarle and Mike Teunissen. Poels from Blitterswijck won the fifteenth stage of the Tour, a mountain stage to Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc. Van Baarle is one of Vingegaard’s helpers at Jumbo-Visma. Teunissen comes from Ysselsteyn, near Boxmeer. The criterion in Boxmeer has also registered a few female cyclists for the women’s race. Three-time Olympic skating champion Irene Schouten is at the start, as is cyclo-cross world champion Fem van Empel.

Wout Poels wins the fifteenth stage in the Tour de France. © AP



Poels also to Surhuisterveen and Heerlen

Poels will also ride in the 41st Profronde of Surhuisterveen next Tuesday. The cycling criterion announces the arrival of the winner of the fifteenth stage in the Tour de France. Earlier in the day it was also announced that Poels will participate in the Tour of Heerlen on July 28. ,,It is fantastic for us that we can bring Wout Poels to Surhuisterveen after his great stage win", said the organisation. "With Poels, the field of participants gets a nice boost." The Frisian cycling race has already captured several cyclists who are active in the Tour de France, such as Ramon Sinkeldam, Danny van Poppel and Lars van den Berg. Pascal Eenkhoorn, Cees Bol, Nils Eekhoff and Teunissen are also at the start. The Profronde of Surhuisterveen was won last year by Mathieu van der Poel.

