Criterion Gamesdeveloper of titles like Burnout and Need for Speed: Hot Pursuithas formally joined EA Entertainmentaccording to a press release written by Vince Zampella of EA. Criterion has been a study of EA since it was acquired in 2004, but will now focus primarily on the franchise Battlefield.

“Today, Criterion joins our studies Battlefield world-class teams dedicated to marking a new era for the franchise,” wrote Zampella, who oversees the studios working on Apex Legends, Star Wars Jedi, Battlefield and need for speed. “The majority of the team will work alongside DICE, Ripple Effect and Ridgeline, led by Byron Beede, GM of Battlefield. The experience of Criterion with Battlefieldour technology and creating engaging experiences will have an immediate positive impact as we continue to work on Battlefield 2042and in the pre-production of a Battlefield Connected Universe“.

Although it is known for racing games like Burnout and need for speed, Criterion has previously collaborated on games Battlefield and other shooters under the umbrella of EAincluding the series Star Wars Battlefront.

The last game that Criterion launched by himself was the surprising Need For Speed ​​Unbound in 2022. Zampella emphasizes that work on the franchise need for speed will not stop as a result of this announcement, although it does not specify that Criterion will be responsible for future deliveries.

“I’m really excited to be working with a core group as we shape what’s next for the franchise. [Need for Speed]Zampella said.

Via: Destructoid

Editor’s note: What a surprise, or Criterion They have a lot of staff or they are going to have a lot of work starting today.