President and candidate for re-election Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Friday (14.Oct.2022) that the rapporteur’s amendments (also called by the media as “secret budget”) sFollow the distribution criteria of the congressman responsible for reporting the budget piece. According to him, it is not the government that supervises “at the end of the line” the resources.

“That money, who says how much comes to that municipality of Minas and to another municipality? Who says is the budget rapporteur. He takes the R$ 15 billion, gives you 200, 0 for you, 1 for there. What’s the criterion? It’s his. We do not have access to the name of the parliamentarians who allocate resources for Brazil”said in a live with influencers in Belo Horizontes.

He made the statement when commenting on the operation of PF (Federal Police) who blocked resources and arrested 2 men on this 6th in an investigation into fraud in SUS (Unified Health System) systems. False information would have been given to increase the transfer of parliamentary amendments to the municipality of Igarapé Grande, in Maranhão.

The amendments are a part of the Budget that the LOA (Annual Budget Law) rapporteur defines the destination, but there is no proper transparency about who asks for them. Values ​​are known. According to the president, the government, however, has no knowledge of who requested the resources. “It is the rapporteur who does this. At the end of the line, I am not the one who oversees this resource”said.

“It arrives at the respective ministry ‘it is for such a program’, the minister executes and that’s the end of it. If there’s a problem at the end of the line, as I know today, they’re putting it on my account. I want to know which parliamentarian sent an appeal there. Who has to say this? He is the budget rapporteur”he said.

The investigations that led to the PF operation involve the CGU (General Controllership of the Union) and the MPF (Federal Public Ministry).

According to the bodies, the purpose of the action is to combat a scheme that “inflated the number of consultations reported to the SUS in order to increase the limit value of transfers to the Municipal Health Fund of Igarapé Grande (MA), originating from parliamentary amendments aimed at maintaining health services”.

“That was now the CGU. What happened? I didn’t really see the process, but they were getting more benefits than inhabitants. The CGU, which is an organ of mine, with Wagner [Rosário] who is an Army captain and has a public service exam at the CGU, found out and sent the Federal Police to investigate. We investigate everything that is possible for us to investigate”said Bolsonaro.

In November 2021, Minister Rosa Weber, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), determined the suspension of payment of the budget rapporteur’s amendments. In December, the minister released the execution of the so-called amendments through a commitment to transparency from Congress, which in May of this year sent documents with information on the resources.

The so-called secret budget is associated with Bolsonaro by opponents as an indication of corruption in the current government, since amendments can be negotiated between deputies and senators to enable the approval of projects of interest to the government.

Understand

Rapporteur’s amendments, known as RP9, are a modality created in 2019 for the 2020 Budget. It is not imposing, but takes a relevant share of the amendments to the Budget. The allocation of these resources is defined by the general rapporteur of the Budget together with the other congressmen.

The Executive itself sent a bill to the Legislature to re-establish in the LDO the imposition of the rapporteur’s amendments. In December 2019, Congress approved the text and the Budget for 2020, but Bolsonaro vetoed for the second time the determination that the payment of these amendments should be mandatory.

After negotiation with Congress, the veto was maintained in a vote held in March 2020. As the Chamber voted to maintain the veto, the Senate did not need to analyze the issue. To override a veto, a majority vote of congressmen from both houses is required.