Criterion is a historic development team within Electronic Arts which, until now, has always focused on driving games, but now it seems to be focused on the relaunch of Battlefieldwhile a small internal team thinks about what’s next Need for Speed.

It may be strange to think that the team in question is now working on the future of Battlefield, considering what it is best known for Burnout and various Need for Speed, but still has considerable experience also in the shooter field, as well as being a particularly capable team from a technical point of view, having internally developed its own RenderWare graphics engine.

In Criterion’s career there are in fact important parentheses in the FPS field, such as the famous Black of 2006, but also Star Wars Battlefront II and Battlefield V as support for DICE. It is not surprising, therefore, that EA has also relied on the British team in question to revive the fortunes of Battlefield.