Criterion is a historic development team within Electronic Arts which, until now, has always focused on driving games, but now it seems to be focused on the relaunch of Battlefieldwhile a small internal team thinks about what’s next Need for Speed.
It may be strange to think that the team in question is now working on the future of Battlefield, considering what it is best known for Burnout and various Need for Speed, but still has considerable experience also in the shooter field, as well as being a particularly capable team from a technical point of view, having internally developed its own RenderWare graphics engine.
In Criterion’s career there are in fact important parentheses in the FPS field, such as the famous Black of 2006, but also Star Wars Battlefront II and Battlefield V as support for DICE. It is not surprising, therefore, that EA has also relied on the British team in question to revive the fortunes of Battlefield.
Battlefield needs a big relaunch
As previously reported, the Battlefield series is going through a sort of revolution, destined to receive content on a more continuous basis and to be the protagonist of a sort of “connected universe” capable of hosting different gaming experiences.
The same Zampella winsfounder of Respawn and now responsible for Battlefield, reported that a good part of Criterion is working on the series together with DICE, Ripple Effect and Ridgeline, but there is still a small “core team” that is already working on the new Need for Speed .
