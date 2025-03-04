03/04/2025



Updated at 09: 40h.





Criteriacaixa, the investment arm of the ‘La Caixa’ Foundation, has signed an agreement with which it will enter the capital of Veolia Environment, the French giant owner of Aguas de Barcelona (AGBAR), and will have a representative in its Board of Directors.

As reported by the company in a statement, the new member of the Council will be presented to the next General Shareholders’ Meeting. At the moment, the two parties have signed the commitment that Criteriacaixa will not exceed 5.5% of the participation in Veolia and It will remain in the company’s capital for at least two years.

«We are very happy to join forces with Veolia and contribute to its future development. Our commitment and involvement in the success of this company will reinforce the patrimonial structure of the ‘La Caixa’ Foundation, with the aim of generating the necessary financial resources to continue developing our social and philanthropic activity, ”he explained Isidro FainéPresident of Criteriacaixa.









For his part, Antoine Frérot, the president of Veolia, has assured that they are “delighted to welcome our Board of Directors to Criteriacaixa, a company that we know well. Veolia is convinced that, through this investment, the commitment of this ally in support of our strategic plan and our independence will create shared opportunities and have a very positive impact on the development of the group ».

It must be remembered that Criteriacaixa has become the first investment hólding in Spain and one of the first in Europe, with a portfolio of about 30,000 million euros that combines relevant participations in strategic sectors, for example in Telefónica, a company where it holds 10% of the shares.