Criteria continues with its investment plan to the north of the Pyrenees. The investment arm of the La Caixa Foundation has reported on Tuesday that it has reached an agreement with the Veolia Waste and Water Management Group to acquire 5% of its capital. The decision comes after the voltage chapters lived in summer between both parties to a possible offer for AGBB, Spanish subsidiary of the Galo Group by which the holding company Spanish has always been interested.

News in expansion.