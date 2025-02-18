Criteriacaixa returns to debt markets less than a year later. The investment arm of the La Caixa Fundació has launched a new bond issuance of 500 million euros Six -year expiration this Tuesday. He holding company He already made a similar movement in September, when he issued another 500 million to refinance part of a loan of 1,150 million euros.

According to the information to which you have had access electionomista.esthe company that presides over Isidre Fainé has listed the debt program at the Euronext in Dublin and hopes to have the 500 million signed throughout the day.

The broadcast has had CaixaBank, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Imi-Intosa Sanpaolo, JP Morgan, Natixis and Mediacobanca as Active Bookrunners. As Passive Bookrunners Bankinter, Barclays, BBVA, Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Kutxabank, Banc Sabadell, Banco Santander, Société Générale, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Unicredit have acted.

The organization thus goes to the markets as it did last September, with another bond issuance of 500 million euros that was used to refinance a section of the bridge loan of 1,150 million euros signed last July with Expiration for one year, extendable for two periods of six months. On that occasion, the operation closed with a coupon of 3.5% and a period of five years.

Then, Criteria justified the decision for its “diversification policy of the sources of financing” and the “improvement of the financial structure of the holding company“In his opinion, he was a boost to the presentation of the new strategic plan 2025-2030.

The latest criteria emissions

Given that the first program covered just under half of the syndicated credit, it is not surprising that the 500 million captured now serve to face the other half of the payments with more beneficial interests.

Criteriacaixa has thus taken the pleasure to go to the capital market. In 2023 it already issued 50 million euros with interests of 4,541% and expiration at July 2030. In 2020, the bonds issued reached 600 million euros And, with much lower interest rates, the quota was just 0.875%. The expiration is scheduled for October 2027.

At the end of the first semester of 2024, the gross debt of holding company Catalan was 5,039 million euroswith an average cost of 3.9% and a half -life of 2.6 years. The figure is greater than the 4,433 million that marked the liability on December 31, 2023.