Isidro Fainé, president of La Caixa and Criteria Foundation

CriteriaCaixa closed the 2020 financial year with a consolidated result of 314 million euros, which represents a 71% drop in profit compared to a year before. The corporate holding that manages the assets of the La Caixa banking foundation was also forced to reduce the contributions to its shareholder by 30 million euros and put it at 390 million. These are the effects of the pandemic and the deterioration of Naturgy’s assets that emerged last year.

Criteria is one of the most important industrial portfolios in Spain. In addition to CaixaBank, the bank of which it is the majority shareholder, its investment basket includes Bank of East Asia, Inbursa, Naturgy, Telefónica, Suez and Saba, among others. But it also has relevant land assets.

The company explains that its recurring profit stood at 718 million last year, 35% less than in 2019. The impact of the pandemic, which has forced CaixaBank to make important provisions to ensure its position in the face of the crisis, and the 404 million euros of extraordinary losses of Naturgy would be behind these results.

Criteria, said in a statement, maintained a conservative performance, conserving liquidity, moderating the pace of new investments and assuming new lines of credit and managing short and long-term loans. Its assets amount to 19,381 million euros, 76% of which is focused on company shares. 13.6% come from the real estate business and 4.7% from unlisted equities.

Its highest income comes from dividends from its business holdings, which reached 625 million euros last year. These are expected to grow this year, once CaixaBank and Bankia complete their merger to create the largest bank by volume of assets in Spain.