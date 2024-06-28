CriteriaCaixa, the investment arm of the La Caixa banking foundation, has taken a step forward in Telefónica. The entity chaired by Isidro Fainé has reached 9.99% of the operator’s capital, according to a relevant fact sent this Friday to the market regulator (CNMV), after acquiring an additional 4.91% to the share it already held. With this purchase, Criteria almost equals the share of the Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales (SEPI), which holds 10% of the telecommunications company.

Criteria intends to reach “a maximum” of 10.01% of Telefónica’s share capital, according to the statement, so it will continue to acquire additional shares when “administrative authorizations” are obtained that allow the acquisition of an indirect participation in certain regulated subsidiaries. of Telefónica.

The investment company already announced on May 21 its intention to undertake this operation, and go from 5% to 10% in the near future. With the purchase of 4.91%, it is about to reach its objective, in a move advanced by The confidentialThe cost of this latest transaction, given the share price of the company headed by José María Álvarez Pallete, would be around 1,000 million euros.

The movements surrounding Telefónica’s shareholding have been taking place since Saudi Telecom (STC) entered the capital of the Spanish company in September last year, when it acquired 4.9% of the shares. However, it left pending the purchase of another 5% obtained through stock derivatives. Since Telefónica is a strategic company, with activities related to defense or cybersecurity, Royal Decree 571/2021, of July 4, establishes that the Executive must authorize any percentage greater than 4.99% and, therefore, the execution of these financial instruments.

He impasse with STC, almost a year later, it is relevant insofar as it has ended up defining the strategies of the rest of the actors in the capital. Initially, the Spanish hard core present in the shareholders set out a roadmap that allowed maintaining a status quo The idea was that CriteriaCaixa, BBVA and the recently incorporated SEPI would accumulate equal shares of up to 15% of the capital, enough to control STC if it remained at 5%. However, the threat of that additional 5% forced the Government to increase SEPI’s participation target to 10%, disbursing almost 2.3 billion euros, and Criteria -now- also has to reach another 10%.

In parallel, the holding company chaired by Isidro Fainé announced just a few days ago a strategic plan whose main objectives are to increase the gross value of its assets by 48%, up to 40,000 million euros, and achieve dividends of up to 700 million (75 % more) for the foundation. In a drastic strategic shift coinciding with the appointment of Ángel Simón as CEO, the entity has recently entered Puig, ACS and Colonial, while leaving Cellnex. The new time, however, has as a setback the failed solution to Naturgy’s shareholding problem. The fiasco of the pact with the Emirati Taqa to facilitate the exit of capital from the CVC and GIP funds has greatly complicated the situation at the gas company.

“Our preference is for consolidated businesses, with opportunities for expansion, with solid financial positions and frequent and increasing dividend payments,” said the president of Criteria, Isidro Fainé, during the presentation of the strategic plan. In the case of Telefónica, shareholding movements have already had an impact on the board of directors. At the beginning of May, the State Society of Industrial Participations (SEPI) proposed Carlos Ocaña as a director of the operator, representing the public group.

At the beginning of April, the Minister of Economy, Commerce and Business, Carlos Body, already confirmed that the Government would request a seat on the council, while insisting on his desire to remain in the firm. “SEPI’s participation will provide Telefónica with greater shareholder stability so that the company can achieve its objectives and, therefore, will contribute to the safeguarding of its strategic capabilities,” he assured.

At the last shareholders’ meeting, Pallete, although he did not specifically mention STC and SEPI in his speech, did refer to both groups indirectly. “We welcome those who have decided to participate in this future and, of course, we thank those who have walked the path with us, large and small, because they knew where to be,” said the executive in his speech. Later, in his answers to questions from shareholders, Pallete added that the new shareholders contribute to the shareholder stability of Telefónica, which “reflects long-term confidence in the company’s strategy.”

Follow all the information Five days in Facebook, x and Linkedinor in our newsletter Five Day Agenda

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_