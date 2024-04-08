La Caixa accelerates the reorganization of its historic position in Telefónica. A movement that occurs after the public State Society of Industrial Participations (SEPI) began the process of purchasing the operator's securities after the emergence of the Saudi firm. STC. The industrial holding company Criteria has informed the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) this Monday that it has reached a 5% share in the operator's share capital, which makes it the company's first shareholder after almost doubling its stake. “Today's announcement is an important leap,” say CriteriaCaixa sources.

In a statement, the holding company justified the operation by the operator's dividend policy, key to financing the social action of the La Caixa Foundation. “It conforms to the conglomerate's investment policy, characterized by efficient and prudent management of its portfolio, focused on companies with an attractive dividend policy.” In this case, Criteria recalled that, in 2023, it received a total of 42 million euros from Telefónica. The teleco, which this year will pay a dividend of 0.30 euros per share in cash, is one of the key sources of income for Criteria, which in turn is fundamental in providing cash to sustain the social function of La Caixa.

Likewise, the holding company stressed that the participation in Telefónica “has a strategic and long-term nature”, with the objective of supporting the telecommunications operator, “which is an essential company for both the country and the sector internationally, the greatest shareholder stability.”

In its previous update, as appeared on the holding company's corporate website, the participation of the entity headed by Isidro Fainé, the most senior director of Telefónica, where he has been for 30 years, was 2.69%. In recent years, the holding company has become an active buyer of the operator's shares in the market, in parallel with the progressive reduction of CaixaBank's presence. The holding company has not made any decision on future movements, although a possible increase in participation would not be ruled out, depending on the share price and the market situation.

Indeed, at the end of March, CaixaBank announced a reduction in its participation from 3.510% to 2.510% of the capital, after the sale of financial coverage in the previous weeks. In the market, it is not ruled out that CaixaBank will reduce this participation again.

With this participation, Criteria Caixa would be the largest shareholder in Telefónica, with 5.007%, slightly above BBVA, which owns 4.86%, according to the telecom company in its annual report. They are followed by BlackRock, which controls 4.98%, and Saudi Telecom Company (STC), belonging to the sovereign fund of Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF), which wants to reach 9.9% of the capital and currently has 4 .9%.

However, the situation may change soon, in line with the intentions of SEPI. The firm, which depends on the Ministry of Finance, already announced that it had acquired 3% of Telefónica. Since mid-December, the state company has had a mandate from the Council of Ministers to reach 10% of the capital of the telecom company, which would make it the first shareholder. In fact, you could already have around another 2% through different financial instruments. In recent days, there have been different block operations in the market, which could be linked to the movements of the SEPI.

For its part, the Saudi operator must receive permission from the Government to exceed 5%, given the strategic nature of Telefónica in issues such as security and national defense. The Minister of Economy, Carlos Body, said last week that the SEPI is going to ask for a representative on the board of directors of Telefónica and the first vice president and Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, assured that her department's priority is to release the necessary funding for SEPI to achieve its objective as soon as possible. In total, the final amount, which is coming out of Chapter 8 of the public accounts, could exceed 2,000 million euros.

Shareholders meeting

The telecom company chaired by José María Álvarez-Pallete is holding its shareholders meeting this Friday, perhaps the meeting that coincides with the most turbulent period of capital movements. In the conclave, the re-election of Isidro Fainé as proprietary director will be voted on, in this case representing Criteria, instead of representing CaixaBank, as he had done until now; and Javier Echenique, Peter Löscher, Verónica Pascual Boé and Claudia Sender Ramírez, as independent directors. Shareholders will also ratify the appointments of Solange Sobral Targa and Alejandro Reynal as independents.

However, the board could not vote on the election of a possible candidate representing SEPI at this meeting because the current statutes prevent it. To elect a representative, Telefónica would have to call a new meeting, which could be requested by SEPI. Of course, with the reduction in the number of directors that the operator has carried out in recent years, to reach 15, to comply with the good governance criteria, it should force the departure of some of the independent directors or raise again the number of directors. In any case, Pallete could be questioned at the meeting by shareholders about what the next moves may be.

Telefónica's share fell 0.15% this Monday, to 3.97 euros, although, since the beginning of the year, they have appreciated just over 12%.

