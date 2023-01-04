the tiktoker cristorata He denounced on the afternoon of this January 3 that he was the victim of a massive hacking of his social networks and, due to this, unscrupulous subjects disseminated intimate videos of his authorship corresponding to previous years. Very distressed by the situation that affects him and those closest to him, the influencer decided that he would take legal action in order to find those responsible for the cybercrime.

“I apologize to these people who were involved, to my family, friends, the brands that trusted me and my followers,” said the current partner of soccer player Arianna Sanllehi.

Cristorata announces its temporary withdrawal from the networks

But that was not all. In order to heal psychologically and emotionally, the young influencer chose to temporarily distance himself from his social platforms, since his mental health comes first.

“I include in this message as well, that I will take a break from social media and start seeking professional help to deal with all these emotions that I am dealing with. I know I have the support of my family and friends who know the type of person I am,” said the 19-year-old.

Cristorata issues a statement before the dissemination of intimate videos. Photo: capture/instagram

Who is Cristorata?

Cristopher Puente Viena, better known as Cristorata on social networks, is a popular internet character who became known on the TikTok platform due to homemade clips that had an overloaded quota of humor.

To date, the young man has millions of likes on the aforementioned network and has close to a million followers; Due to this, he has become one of the most popular influencers in the country.

Cristorata affected by exposure of their privacy. Photo: Cristopher Puente Vienna/instagram

Why did Cristorata go viral on networks?

The name of Cristorata, the current partner of soccer player Arianna Sanllehi, went viral on social networks after the public complaint she made for the violation of her privacy after intimate videos of her property were leaked.

Through an extensive statement, the influencer warned his social media community that he would take legal action against those responsible that his platforms would be paused.