Episode 372 of 'At the bottom there is room' brought us a shocking surprise. It turned out that the enigmatic bandaged man at the polyclinic was actually Cristobal Montalban! This revelation left many viewers in shock, as they thought it was Benjamin trying to hurt July again.

It all happened while 'Charito's' niece was on duty at the polyclinic where she works. That's when she went to 'NN's room (the nickname given to the bandaged patient, since she supposedly couldn't remember her name). Junegaining confidence, decided to tell him about how Cristobal He broke her heart, whom she rejected for giving her a zero for beauty in a notebook.

How did July find out that the man with bandages in 'At the bottom there is room' was Cristóbal?

When June revealed to 'NN' that, despite everything, he still loved Cristobal, that angered the patient, who grabbed her arm tightly. It was then that the nurse began to remember the nightmare she had experienced in the hospital department. Benjamin. She asked him to let her go and quickly left the room, but the man with bandages chased her throughout the hospital. The Recuay native managed to grab a toilet plunger and hit him on the head, knocking him down.

At that moment, the Gonzales appeared, as they had received news about Benjamin's escape from the psychiatric hospital and assumed that it was him. However, upon removing his mask, they discovered to their surprise that he was Cristóbal. It was then that he revealed that he had never gone to Spain, that he had done that crazy thing for love to be close to July and convince her that he had never made those notes in the notebook.

The Gonzales took off his mask and it turned out to be Cristóbal Montalbán. Photo: América TV.

Did July and Cristóbal kiss?

In the midst of the tension, it seemed that July and the 'Vampirín' were going to kiss, but she finally gave him a powerful slap through tears, assuring him that she would never forgive him for pretending to be a patient and obtaining personal information from her. Totally furious, she left the place. “You made fun of me, you tricked me out of a confession about my feelings. Something private, something mine. “I will never forgive you Cristóbal.”

July pretended that she was going to kiss Cristóbal so that she could give him a powerful slap. Photo: América TV.

Why did Cristobal pretend to be a patient on 'AFHS'?

Cristóbal revealed that he never went to Spain. In his desperation, he carried out this crazy thing because he didn't believe about the notebooks and wanted to be close to her. Furthermore, he confessed to having conspired with Dolores so that her plan would go perfectly. He once again reaffirmed his love for July. However, instead of making things better, this made the situation worse, and as we mentioned before, led to the young nurse's violent reaction.

Did Francesca also kick Cristóbal out of her house?

When Cristóbal Montalbán tried to return to his room in Francesca Maldini's house, she was surprised to see him and threw him out, accusing him of being a liar, since he was not in Spain, as he had claimed. With nowhere to go, she headed to Diego Montalbán's house to meet his sister Alessia, who also lives there.