‘There’s Room at the Bottom’ seems to be giving character development to June, since, in recent months, fans had begun to reject her and ask that she leave the popular América TV series for interfering too much in the lives of the Maldini Montalbán. However, in the recent chapters, we have seen that little by little ‘Charo’s’ niece has changed, to the point of being willing to distance herself from Cristobalwith whom she is in love.

Given this, young people have looked for ways to distract themselves from their distance, but the paths of life have brought them together again very closely in different situations, one of them was seen in the last chapter of ‘AFHS’, when July went to a nightclub with her friend and her cousin ‘Jimmy’. Alessia, Remo and, of course, Cristóbal were also there, although with a new companion.

July’s radical change in ‘At the bottom there is room’

In full celebration at the disco, while Cristobal I danced with Valeria, June She made her entrance in style and her presence stood out, above all, in the eyes of Alessia’s brother, who was shocked to see the radical and shocking change of ‘Charo’s’ niece. She appeared with her hair down, highlighting her beautiful curls; Furthermore, she was wearing a short dress that shone with the lights of the disco.

However, at first, July planned to go with a dress from her aunt ‘Charo’ and another hairstyle with braids, but her friend Dolores convinced her to change her look, since everyone in the club would see her strangely and she would leave. to notice that there had never been a place like this.

Cristóbal in shock at July’s change of look in ‘AFHS’

Cristóbal was thinking about July in ‘At the bottom there is room’. Photo: América TV

Cristobal He was more than captivated by the beauty of June upon seeing her change in look, so she forgot about her date and was aware of ‘Charo’s’ niece all night. She even told him how beautiful her hair was down and, when they were in jail for the fight between Alessia and Kimberly, he offered to give her her jacket. After that, already in her room alone with her, ‘Cris’ remembered everything that happened at the nightclub, especially July. Could it be that he is falling in love with her?