It seems that the arrival of Mike to Las Nuevas Lomas is causing a stir. Now, video showing July dancing with him already has hundreds of comments from fans of the series.

“At the bottom there is room” every time it gets good! The preview of chapter 156 of the series showed Francesca complimenting Mike in front of her husband Diego and Cristobal, along with July and Macarena. In the first part of this, ‘Noni’ says that ‘Maca’s’ new partner is a “first class, intelligent, cultured, responsible, capable man…” and even mentions that he plans to propose that he manage his restaurant, which which causes the surprise of Pierre’s master, who almost chokes on a piece of fruit.

Not only that, but Mike is also shown inside the home of the Maldini-Montalban sharing next to Macarena and July. The latter appears dancing hand in hand with the ‘Gringo atrasador’ while they both sing and smile, when suddenly Cristóbal arrives.

After hearing the voices, the son of Diego He rushes downstairs and interrupts the joyous moment. Is Alessia’s brother jealous? We will probably know that tonight in a new episode of the Peruvian series.

Fan reaction to July and Mike’s dance

The followers of program They are always aware of the progress published by the series account. For this reason, this advance is already full of comments that think about the appearance of ‘Joel’s rival’.

“It seems that the ‘backward Gringo’ returned not only to slow you down. If it continues like this, we will already have a new version ”, commented a user. “In the end, Cristóbal knew terror,” another fan mentioned. “I just need to slow down Diego too,” replied another follower on YouTube.

Fans react to July and Mike’s dance. Photo: YouTube capture

Watch HERE the advance of chapter 156