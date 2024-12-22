Cristóbal Parralo (57), coach of Racing de Ferrol, who had been a player for Barça, Espanyol, Oviedo and PSG, is exposed to a harsh sanction from the Competition Committee for an ugly attack on the rival coach, David Navarro, from Zaragoza, terminus of the La Romareda district.

The two technicians were expelled by referee Daniel Palencia Caballero, who recorded in the minutes the violent action of the visiting coach and the local’s response.

The Police had to intervene to prevent the noise between the two technical teams from escalating at the mouth of the locker room tunnel.

“In the 90th minute, coach Cristóbal Parralo Aguilera was sent off for the following reason: Once the match had ended and while he was on the field of play, for confronting a coach from the opposing team and headbutting him,” the referee writes in the minutes.

Immediately afterwards, the referee also expelled the local coach: “In the 90th minute, coach David Navarro Arenaz was sent off for the following reason: After the action that led to the expulsion of the visiting coach, for hitting the player in the face with his hand. said technician.”