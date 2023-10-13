He opened his eyes! In ‘At the bottom there is room’, when June met Cristobal, I hated him and their relationship was a bit tedious. However, as time went by, ‘Charo”s niece began to have feelings for the young Montalbán and she kept it a secret that she was in love with him. But one day when she had too many drinks she confessed everything to him, the news even reached the ears of Francesca, who decided to fire the Recuay native to prevent the story of her grandchildren from being repeated.

However, this decision only brought the young people closer together, since Cristobal I couldn’t stop feeling guilty about what happened. Furthermore, see that June avoiding him all the time made him have other feelings for her. These became increasingly more intense when, the day they met at a nightclub, Diego’s son was captivated by the beauty of ‘Charo’s’ niece. Also, seeing that her friend had a new suitor aroused her jealousy and, now, he can’t stop thinking about her, to the point that he realized that he likes her and ran to confess it to her sister. she Alessia of her.

#Cristóbal #opened #eyes #confessed #feelings #AFHS #quotI #Julyquot