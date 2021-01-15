That of José Luis Morales is not the only history crossed in the Fuenlabrada-Levante of Copa del Rey. The captain of the Madrid team, Cristóbal Márquez, who faces his fifth season at the club, his third with the bracelet, and with more than 150 games behind him, had passed granota. Cristobal He made his debut in Second B with Atlético Levante and spent three seasons under the Orriols club, with two assignments through Conquense and San Sebastián de los Reyes. He did not set as granota, but his career has highlighted the fact that there was raw material with which to work.

Levante announced on June 17, 2005 their signing for the second team, aged 21, together with De Lerma (now at CD Ebro, in Group 2B of Segunda B) for the subsidiary. Listed in the official statement of his arrival as an “offensive midfielder with a scoring nose”, he had formed in the ranks of CD Leganés since Cadete A and in the two previous seasons he had worn the cucumber subsidiary shirt, scoring in the last 8 goals in 25 matches.

In his first year, the Madrilenian only participated in three games and ended the season on loan. to take flight in the category in a team, that of José Ángel Moreno, who aspired to greater heights. “I signed for three years and in the first one there was a promotion play-off, but I stayed until December. I made my debut in Second B and I had few opportunities to play because despite being a subsidiary it was a fairly veteran team, with people settled in the category, contrasted and they were looking for the jump to Second, which was very close to being achieved”. El Vecindario cut off the dream at the last gasp in the final tie.

The following season, in 2006-07, he contributed to a great campaign in San Sebastián de los Reyes that brought him back to Buñol already 23 years old, his last bullet, in principle, as a subsidiary. The year, however, was not as expected, ending with a relegation to Third. “The club was going through many problems and due to the economic situation, a team was made in Second B with players that some of us were on loan and with many people who came from the Youth. There were Héctor Rodas, Iborra, Roque Mesa, Mossa, Manolo Reina, Pepe Pla …“, remember. Some of them, like Vicente Iborra, Héctor Rodas or Manolo Reina made the jump to the first team. He and De Lerma were close, “But they realized that we were not Under-23s and those who did take advantage of that opportunity were Héctor Rodas and Iborra.”

Above, from left to right: Armando, De la Cal, Pepe Pla, Iborra, Bustillo and Manolo Reina. Low, from left to right: Aarón Bueno, Saul, Tello, Cristóbal and Larreategi.

“We were unpaid, we were bored, it ended up going down, but despite this we opted for young people in the subsidiary and many had the opportunity to continue progressing. In my case, from there, Villarreal B signed me despite losing the category. Something would see us or something we would have, although we did not have the packaging of having more veteran people. In that third year that I was whole, the team had a very youthful atmosphere and with Raúl Ruiz all the players grew a lot”, Adds the current ‘8’ of Fuenlabrada on what that third year meant, in which he was also one of the captains: a master’s degree in resistance and learning due to the addition of the explosion of the Bankruptcy Law.

After Orriols, his journey before landing in Fuenlabrada and becoming a ‘kiriko’ emblem continued in the Villarreal subsidiary. He signed a year in Second B, achieved promotion, renewed two in Second and after a spectacular first season, another three with the first team. He made his debut in the top flight at 26 against Osasuna (January 15, 2011), jHe played a previous Europa League and participated in the Copa del Rey. Later, defended the elastic of Elche (in two stages) and half the world was traveled since played in Ukraine (FK Karpaty Lviv), New Zealand (Auckland City FC), Indonesia (Mitra Kukar) and Greece (Olympiakos Volos). In the summer of 2015 he returned to Spain to enroll in CD Toledo. Until finally, Fuenlabrada and the midfielder crossed paths in the summer of 2016.

Now, in 2021, he crosses his paths with the team that gave him the alternative in the bronze category. “At the end It is still a First Class team and we know the potential it has. Welcome to the Levante. I like it for the fact of facing a club that I have been to”, Cristóbal highlights about a special crash for him.