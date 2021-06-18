Entrepreneur K

Cristóbal Manuel López is the businessman who directs the Indalo business group and who knew how to gain relevance during the Kirchnerist presidential terms due to his closeness to the ruling family. Hand in hand with the slot machine business, it expanded its influence to the lights of the City of Buenos Aires and ended up in prison, in the Ezeiza jail, in the investigation for having withheld fuel taxes for 8,000 million pesos from its oil company Oil. Thinking about setting up a network that covers it from eventual changes in the political horizon, Cristóbal López headed this week a summit of the PJ of Chubut, province where he was born and where he developed business. Ennemy with the local governor Mariano Arcioni, he has to his credit already three political appointments: one in Trelew, one at his private house in Rada Tilly and another at a campsite where it transpired that “I am working in the unity of provincial Peronism.” With businessman K at the head of those tables, all local political issues were discussed, including mining, where the Chubut Legislature is the echo of an intense debate on the development of that industry in southern Patagonia. A subject in which even Cristina Kirchner was interested.

In this effort to weave a network of power based in Chubut, López brought together protagonists who are not known in the great national politics but who do have weight in the Patagonian province: Lieutenant Governor Ricardo Sastre and PJ President Carlos Linares, who he reaped anger for meeting -behind that table- with Governor Arcioni. Santiago Igón was also there, man from La Cámpora, and Julián Leunda, presidential adviser, who aspires to fight for a seat in the National Senate. The table was joined by Nancy González (national senator Cristina’s pure kidney), businessman Jorge Aidar Bestene as well as the mayors of Comodoro Rivadavia, Trelew and Puerto Madryn. Despite the rumors, businessman K denies that he wants to be a candidate in this year’s parliamentary elections. Uncorrectable Peronists …

When Cristóbal López getting out of jail

Complaining mayors

Another political meeting took place this Wednesday in the city of La Plata, where the governor Axel Kicillof received the Peronist mayors of the 1st. electoral sectionl. After the three hours of meeting, the mayors left satisfied because, in addition to talking about the vaccination plan, they were able to address the political talk with Kicillof, who is not normally affected by the affairs of the thread. The conversation was smooth in the 180 minutes; but he did not miss a moment of jealousy regarding the current influence of his peers in the 3rd. electoral section, where Peronism sweeps electorally. In the event in which Alberto Descalzo (Ituzaingó); Juan Zabaleta (Hurlingham); Ariel Sujarchuk (Escobar); Leonardo Nardini (Malvinas Argentinas) and Gustavo Menéndez (Merlo), spoke of places that are managed by the chiefs of the 3rd: read the Vice-Government, the CEAMSE, the provincial Lottery and the Central Market among others. Finding out hours later, the mayors of the 3rd., Sent the message: “We don’t know what they’re complaining about. If they have the Ministry of Public Works, Leo Nardini is in AySA and Maggiotti is the second of Jorge Ferraresi in Housing, In addition to the 3rd. it contributes more votes, even taking the differential of those that we do not have in the First … “, they grumbled before the governor’s chair. Let there be peace, mayors …



Axel Kicillof with mayors. Photo Marcelo Carroll

Candidate

Meanwhile, due to the opposition camp, the launch of Facundo Manes stirred the waters in the interior of the province of Buenos Aires. But a day after the neuroscientist showed himself in “candidate mode” during his time at the National Committee of the UCR, a piece of information surprised the members of Together for Change: that two months ago, Diego Santilli ate with Manes, who today sounds like a possible candidate for national deputy for the Province. Those who say that the “Colorado” has already launched the electoral fight, heard him say in the last hours: “I do not get on but I do not get off”, alluding to the fact that his candidacy is not defined.

Meanwhile, next to Jorge Macri -another who was upset by the appearance of Santilli in the streets of Buenos Aires- they expressed their doubts about an agreement with the hosts of José Luis Espert, who they bill him that the economist is going to talk about the Province to the offices of the Buenos Aires Government Headquarters, on Uspallata street. Calm radicals!