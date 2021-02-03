On the last business day of 2020, Cristóbal López’s lawyer presented a document before the civil and commercial judge that is carrying out the bankruptcy of his oil company Oil Combustibles requesting the closure of the process “by settlement”: that is to say by an agreement of all creditors so that the company is not liquidated, since there are 100 million dollars that Judge Valeria Pérez Casado seeks to distribute and thus end the company. Oil, which already entered the tax moratorium promoted by Alberto Fernández, You have until March 10 to reach that agreement -which must be unanimous- with everyone you owe money to. The AFIP, which is the main creditor, has yet to pronounce.

Last year, Judge Pérez Casado sought to finalize the bankruptcy of Oil Combustibles, with the liquidation of the firm and the distribution among creditors of more than 100 million dollars obtained from the sale of the oil company’s assets. But in the midst of the Covid19 pandemic, Congress approved a fiscal moratorium promoted by President Alberto Fernández that in the opposition and in some judicial offices they interpreted as “a tailored suit” for Cristóbal López.

Among the main modifications made to the text of the regulations, bankrupt companies were enabled to access a payment facility plan, with a significant reduction in interest.

This point was the one most criticized by the opposition, which remarked that there was no further explanation for granting the benefit to an inactive company, in bankruptcy and for ending the process in court. Kirchnerism made the bill into law and as soon as the text was regulated, Cristóbal López’s lawyer -Eduardo Favier Dubois-, informed the judge that they were going to seek to enter the moratorium, and then suspend the liquidation of the company.

Thus began the administrative journey so that Oil, whose bankruptcy was decreed in mid-2018, is inactive and with its main assets sold for 100 million dollars, enter the tax moratorium. It was a key step for López to try to save his company investigated in federal justice for alleged fraud against the State. Until AFIP concludes all instances of the process, the civil and commercial judge had to suspend the final instance of the process, that is, the distribution of money among creditors.

López’s lawyer in this process presented a new brief to which he agreed Clarion, where he reported on the status of the progress made with the rest of the creditors “to achieve the conclusion of the bankruptcy by settlement”. This process implies that Oil must reach an agreement with all its creditors to avoid the liquidation of the company.

It must be remembered that -according to the bankruptcy and bankruptcy law-, andThe settlement requires the agreement of all creditors, it cannot be partial. All those creditors admitted to the bankruptcy of Oil must agree not to receive the $ 100 million distribution (This money was obtained after the sale of the main assets of the oil company) and admit another method of payment of the debt accumulated and verified by commercial justice.

AFIP is the main creditor of Oil Combustibles, but it is still waiting for the rest of the creditors to respond if they agree not to receive the money from the liquidation of the company and establish a payment plan with the signature.

During the management of Leandro Cuccioli, the collecting body denounced that Oil’s accumulated debt with interest and penalties could amount to 11,000 million pesos, and for this reason they initiated a lawsuit for damages as well, in addition to denouncing businessman K in federal court.

Not everything is said yet. Despite the fact that Cristóbal López “fulfilled all the requirements to enter the moratorium,” as the letter indicates, he still seeks the agreement of all his creditors to save a company that is inactive. The process has a specific deadline: the settlement must conclude in 90 days.

Oil has until March 10 for all its creditors to agree, and if it does not obtain the approval of the AFIP, Judge Pérez Casado will be authorized to liquidate the company and distribute among the creditors -among them the collecting body-, the 100 million of dollars.

In the countdown, the lawyer for the oil company indicated that the AFIP “is analyzing compliance with the provisions set forth in the regulations and the regularization of all the concepts and amounts that make up the tax claim that may be incorporated.” It has not yet achieved the final signature of the treasury to enter the moratorium.

Look also