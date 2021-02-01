Chamber I of the Buenos Aires Federal Chamber left Cristóbal López and Fabián De Sousa one step away from going oral proceedings, for the crime of incompatible negotiations, in a case in which a million-dollar work in Chubut was investigated by CPC SA, the construction company of the Indalo Group, in which several irregularities were detected – according to SIGEN. The judges Leopoldo Bruglia and Pablo Bertuzzi confirmed the accusation, while Mariano Llorens voted to give the defendants a lack of merit.

The owners of Grupo Indalo had been denounced by the Sindicatura General de la Nación (SIGEN) for the crime of defrauding the state for a work that his company CPC received in Chubut, his province of origin. The Government of Mauricio Macri denounced her for receiving unjustified funds in the framework of the tender and for not completing the work.

According to the accusation, the injured body was the National Water Works Sanitation Agency (ENOHSA), which had contracted CPC to build an aqueduct to improve the supply of drinking water in the Santa Cruz city of Caleta Olivia, taking water from Lake Munster. The work was carried out between 2013 and 2017.

SIGEN denounced former ENOHSA officials and CPC holders, that is, Cristóbal López, his eldest son, Cristóbal Nazareno; his partner Fabián De Sousa, and his brother Osvaldo De Sousa, among others.

After investigating them, the late judge Claudio Bonadio prosecuted the owners of Grupo Indalo, finding them responsible for having committed fraud against the State. Thus, the entrepreneurs added a new processing. But in the analysis of the case, the chambermaids Bruglia and Bertuzzi – whom Kirchnerism sought to remove from their positions – confirmed the commission of the crime, but they changed the accusation to incompatible negotiations.

The chambermaids – with the dissident vote of Mariano Llorens – pointed out that framing is the crime of incompatible negotiations since ENOHSA. resolved to modify the work contract signed with CPC on 08-14-2013, “incorporating the provision, installation and commissioning of a Reverse Osmosis Water Treatment System for the city of Caleta Olivia, in violation of the Public Works Law” .

Regarding this contractual extension, “it is possible to warn a deviation in the administrative will of the body, which took place by deviating from the mandatory rules of public procurement, to the inclusion in a current contract of a work that – due to its characteristics – was different and independent of the object “of the previous contract.

For Bruglia and Bertuzzi, the hiring of CPC SA “without having previously gone through a public tender or other selection process” would not be the only benefit to which the actions of ENOHSA officials were “oriented.” Specifically – they indicated -, according to the SIGEN report and the expert opinion carried out, the prices of the expansion exceeded by 11,843,330.37 pesos the calculation of market values“.

Along the same lines, they added that this excess was “recognized by the company itself, which proceeded to discount the updated amount of the credits claimed from the body.” For this reason, they modified the crime and left the owners of the Indalo Group one step away from being sent to oral proceedings.

According to the SIGEN report, CPC was paid 13,141,942 pesos for “incomplete works that ENHOSA certified as completed”, detailing a number of works that appeared in the certification. The complaint against businessman K and his partner maintains that in the analysis of the work carried out, missing pieces were detected: “lack of installation of the flow meter, lack of connection to the Aspiration Aqueduct, lack of installation of the ventilation duct“, the report lists among other aspects.

Another unfaithful act was that a modification in the project was approved and an infringement of the public works law was noticed in said work, at the time the modifications were made to the original project they reached 87.25%, thus exceeding the limit legal provision by law, “says the complaint.

Among the accusations against López and De Sousa, according to the file, it is argued that ENOHSA issued “payments to CPC in the amount of 21,797,311 pesos for materials and equipment collected on site without their respective collection certificates, another 5,388. 503 pesos in modifications to the project that were not duly validated and 1,422,447 pesos in materials with stock certificates that were not installed in the work. “

