‘In the background there is a place’ passes for a moment of tension after the Gonzales and Maldini began to look for July, who was missing a day ago. Given this news, Cristóbal decided to devise a plan to rescue the niece of ‘Charito’. As we know, Diego Montalbán’s son communicated with different friendships to find out his friend’s whereabouts and ‘Benja”s house.

In this way, Cristóbal arrived at Benjamín’s house, who seemed surprised when he saw him and acted oblivious when they asked him about July. However, the youngest Montalbán did not accept his lies and entered by force.

YOU CAN SEE:

Cristóbal faced Benjamín for July in ‘AFHS’

Cristóbal and Benjamín had a big fight. Diego Montalbán’s son punched him and left him unconscious on the floor. At that moment, the young man took the opportunity to go rescue July, who was tied hand and foot in a room. When they were both leaving, they ran into ‘Benja’ on the stairs. He was waiting for them with a knife and threatened that he would not let ‘Charito’s’ niece go. At that moment, they faced each other again. ‘Cris”s friend decided to throw a vase at her head and her captor fainted. In this way, they managed to escape.

YOU CAN SEE: Vasco Rodríguez reveals that he received threats after the scene of Benjamín’s kidnapping of July in ‘AFHS’

After Cristóbal saved July and managed to escape, the police took care of taking Benjamin to the dungeon. Apparently, he will spend a large part of his life after bars due to kidnapping and abuse towards the niece of ‘Charito’.

#Cristóbal #fought #Benjamín #saved #July #bottom #room