In episode 253 of “There is room at the bottom”, Diego reincorporated in his restaurant Laiaex-girlfriend of his son, Cristobal, who was very angry at the news that he will now have to see his old love at work. Such is his anger over the fact that he has rejected all the opportunities in which the Spanish woman offered him her friendship and start from scratch. This caught the attention of Diego, who went to claim his heir for having treated his chef like this, which sparked a heated discussion in which they almost came to blows.

What did Diego and Cristóbal say to each other in “Al fondo hay sitio”?

Upon learning that Laia no longer wanted to work in Diego Montalbán’s restaurant due to the rejection by Cristóbal and Alessia, Francesca Maldini’s husband went to look for his son, who had gone to visit his sister and complained about him for treating his sister badly. his star cook, rubbing in his face that she was more useful than he was and that, given the choice, he was going to lose out.

Since her return, Laia has regained her job at Diego’s restaurant, drawing the ire of Cristóbal and Alessia. Photo: America TV

All this infuriated Cristóbal, who lost his temper and lashed out at his father: “And you, who do you think? You claim to be the great chef, but you have nothing. Neither the restaurant nor the houses are yours, Francesca bought them with her money. What’s more, she also bought you ”. This caused the fury of his father, who grabbed him by the neck to hit him, but Jimmy separated them to prevent the conflict from escalating.

Why does Cristóbal hate Laia?

The reason why Cristóbal was not very happy with Laia’s return to Las Nuevas Lomas is due to the break in the relationship they had in the past, which would have been due to the appearance of a third party in discord: Antares, with who, it is suspected, the foreigner would have had an affair during her trip to Cusco while she was still with Alessia’s brother.

This assumption, added to the stories and photos of both on social networks, caused Cristóbal to not want to know anything about his ex-partner and to do everything possible so that his father does not hire her in his restaurant; however, he couldn’t make it and now he has to see her daily at her workplace.

