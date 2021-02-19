Racing de Ferrol and Deportivo meet this afternoon at A Malata (7:00 pm) in a match of dire need. Winning will mean keeping the flame of hope alive. Losing, practically saying goodbye to the next phase of promotion and starting to tremble with the future. Tying will not sink anyone mathematically, but it would be an early doom for both. With these premises, departmentals and coruñeses are obliged to face the meeting without restrictions and with many subjects to overcome on both sides if they want to smile. That of the Ferrol is called A Malata, where they have only been able to win one match. The blue and white curse is derbies, with only two victories in seven Galician games and three consecutive defeats against Celta B, Compostela and Coruxo.

The importance of the game is joined by morbid, personified in Cristóbal Parralo. The Cordovan coach makes his debut on the Racing bench at home against the team that gave him the opportunity to train in the First Division. It was in the 2017-18 season, in which he was 13 matches between Pepe Mel and Seedorf, and which ended with the descent of the herculines. Cristóbal jumped to Depor from Fabril, with whom he was carrying out a spectacular campaign in Second B that is now looked on with envy in A Coruña. Borja Galán barely remains from his stage, a fetish player for the Andalusian coach whom he requested in his stages in Alcorcón and Racing de Santander and who today will be a substitute.

Cristóbal will find himself in front of a new Deportivo, so new that it has been ‘re-founded’ last weekend. Rubén de la Barrera, after trying 23 different starters in five games, found improvement and his first victory on the back of Rayco and Villares. The two factory workers have reactivated the team from A Coruña and despite their youth and lack of stripes, they will be the white and black reference in A Malata. The coach from A Coruña will continue betting on them and the only novelty regarding Guijuelo may be Keko. Cristóbal, for his part, recovers Quintana after five suspension matches and will seek his first victory on the green bench after the draw against Compostela in his debut.