In the most recent chapters of ‘At the bottom there is room’, the loving secret of June was discovered by everyone in the Maldini house, which brought him a lot of problems with Francescawho decided to fire her to prevent any type of romantic relationship from arising with Cristobal. For this reason, ‘Charo”s niece said goodbye to all the members of the Maldini house.

However, the young Montalbán, after finding out about the dismissal, went to ‘Noni’ to complain and ask her why she fired July. The response only angered him more, since the Maldini matriarch compared him to Fernanda and Nicolás; to which Cristóbal responded: “If I wanted something with July, I just have to cross the track.”