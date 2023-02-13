“Al fondo hay sitio” increasingly exposes July’s feelings towards Cristóbal. What will happen in the next chapter of the América TV series?

Cristóbal and July’s romance will return in “At the bottom there is room”! In the next chapter of the América TV series, the young Montalbán will do his thing again when he confronts Miss Flores about the supposed attraction they feel for each other. This arose as a result of the time his father threatened him with a machete to get him to stay away from his daughter, but later gained a bit of his approval so that they were just friends.

As fans of the series know, Charito’s niece has had a romantic interest in chef Montalbán’s son for some time. However, after she found out that he had a girlfriend, she resigned from her position at the Maldini mansion, but after various events, she returned to her old position. Could it be that we are close to seeing something more between these two?