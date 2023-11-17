‘At the bottom there is room’ does not allow moments of tension to pass through América TV. In his chapter 349 he showed how Cristobal Montalban found out that Benjamin sent a letter to July, who was in the polyclinic. And Dolores couldn’t bear the secret and she told it to Alessia’s brother. Upon finding out about her, she makes the decision to go look for Claudia Llanos’s new friend at the psychiatric hospital and confronts him.

Cristobal He grabbed him by the neck and yelling at him told him to stay away from July. In that, Benjamin He responds that if she came to see him and hugged him on top of that, it means she doesn’t want to get away from him. Upon hearing that, the youngest Montalbán became angry and issued a strong threat, while July’s ex-boyfriend asked for help. “Don’t look for her again.”

What will happen to Benjamín and Claudia Llanos?

After the hospital officials took Cristobal Montalban, Claudia Llanos appeared and Benjamin He told him that he already did it. The popular ‘Shark Look’ congratulated him on his actions, mentioning that he came out better than what they rehearsed. As we know, Carmen’s daughter is manipulating July’s ex-boyfriend for a new revenge against the Maldini and Gonzales in ‘There is room at the bottom.’