July, who is now in love with Javier, crossed the line in “Al fondo hay sitio” and cruelly mocked Laia behind her back. While the Gonzales’ niece was working for the Maldinis with Hiro in the kitchen, the two talked about the influence of the Spanish in the life of the young Montalbán. According to the Japanese, she is a good match for him, but for July she is just a self-interested girl with no values. That is why she, in the midst of her anger, began to imitate her in a ridiculous way. How did ‘Cris’ react when he saw her?

Cristóbal and July grow apart

Of course, since Laia came into Cristóbal’s life, both his sister Alessia and her friend July have suffered the consequences of that attachment. That is why Miss Flores, who was trying to warn Hiro about the Spanish woman’s true intentions, did an impersonation with an accent in which he mocked her. However, she did not have a special detail.

It turns out that, at that moment, Cristóbal entered the kitchen and even corrected July’s supposed ‘Spanish accent’. Of course, Charo’s niece felt completely embarrassed, but by that time it was too late, Diego Montalbán’s son was more than upset. According to him, they have been giving him too much trouble since she started living in the house and he thinks it is envy.

Where can I see “Al fondo hay sitio” complete?

The series “Al fondo hay sitio” can be seen from start to finish (from the first season to the current one) only through a subscription to América TVGO. Although the episodes are uploaded to their YouTube channel divided into two parts, only on the América TV streaming platform will you be able to access the complete list, without ads and to enjoy it in the order you want.

