the doctor Christopher Beldaspecializing in lung and brain cancers, has been directing the Carlos III Health Institute for a year, the most important biomedical research organization in Spain and the fourth in Europe. Belda, born in Murcia 50 years ago, is a talkative oncologist who cut his teeth at the La Paz public hospital in Madrid, where he fought against the brain tumor of golfer Severiano Ballesteros, and since then he has jumped between public and private medicine. The doctor, a great fan of the British band of heavy metal Iron Maiden, captain a giant with almost a thousand workers and €559 million budget, located in the shadow of the Four Towers of Madrid.

Ask. You are an oncologist and were a manager in the private healthcare group HM Hospitales until four years ago. One in two men in Spain and almost one in three women will have cancer in their lifetime. If it was your turn, would you treat your cancer in a private or public hospital?

Response. In a public one, I have not the slightest doubt.

P. Having been an oncologist in a private hospital.

R. It has absolutely nothing to do with it. Nowadays, can anyone be treated in the private sector with quality guarantees? Definitely. Is it possible to treat with maximum guarantees in the public sector? In the public sector is where you have to treat cancer. It’s that simple.

P. You has declared that we cannot allow a person’s money to be the main determinant of their health. Is it right now?

R. Yes, not only health. A study has just come out that determines that university students are three centimeters taller. Income affects both, both, both, both your health and extremely reliable indicators such as height. If one compares life expectancy, there are differences of many years between the highest and lowest incomes. This cannot be, it is absolutely unacceptable.

P. The last map of mortality in Spain, neighborhood by neighborhood, showed that in some streets the risk of dying from cancer increases by even 50% from one sidewalk to another.

R. It changes completely. In addition, there is a factor that is rarely looked at: the years of healthy life after 65. You can have a healthy life until 50 simply as a result of biology: you do not do much of the brute, you do not smoke, you do a little sport and you eat reasonably well. But, after a certain age, when biology does not protect you, it is your social determinants and your income that will determine whether you live more or less healthy years. And this can not be. If you look at the data by province in Spain, you see what is happening in the south and what is happening in the north: there is tremendous inequality in years of healthy life after 65 years. And there is inequality not only based on region and income, but also based on gender. It is tremendously disturbing. There is a general idea that women live longer, but in areas with lower incomes this difference falls.

P. On the website of the main supermarket chain in Spain, Mercadona, four donuts cost 1.35 euros. Four peaches cost twice as much. Four kiwis, also double. Four bananas, two euros. The liter of Coca-Cola, 0.8 euros. Junk food is much cheaper than fruit and vegetables. How is this reversed?

R. There is one fundamental thing: it cannot be that it is cheaper to buy fries than a salad. Can not be. Our colleagues in other agencies are developing all the legislative capacity to be able to deal with this. What we do is give notice. The Spanish strategy against child poverty incorporates a plan against childhood obesity. We are going to certain areas of Spain and the new form of poverty is not thinness, it is obesity.

Would anyone think of giving cigarettes to a child? Well, don’t give him ultra-processed food either.

P. Are you referring to the south again?

R. No need to go south. We can go to the south of Madrid. What cannot be is that a father who wants to give his son the best food cannot because his income does not allow access to fruit, vegetables, fish or fresh meat. This is absolutely unacceptable. Dr. Valentín Fuster, in a presentation he gave us at the National Center for Cardiovascular Research, identified the first coronary lesions around adolescence. Childhood obesity and child poverty are intimately linked and that is going to cause us to have people with heart attacks at ages we would never imagine. They are seeing each other today.

P. Already?

R. My wife is a cardiologist, hemodynamicist. They call her at three in the morning and she has to go put a stent [un dispositivo en forma de tubo para evitar obstrucciones en un vaso sanguíneo] to a patient. She is terrified by the number of heart attack patients with 45 years. This is already happening. We have an indicator, which is childhood obesity, and we have a shopping basket in which it is much cheaper to give foods that cause heart attacks 25 years later. This can not be allowed. It is as if we were selling cigarettes to minors. Would anyone think of giving cigarettes to a child? Well, don’t give him ultra-processed food, because the impact on the health of that child is the same. We have to get it into our heads that ultra-processed food has effects on people’s health that are similar to those of a cigarette.

P. Give an example of ultra-processed food.

R. The industrial pastry. I am an oncologist, I have many dead on my back. A lots of. We know that hypercaloric consumption, smoking and alcohol cause problems 20 years later.

Oncologist Cristóbal Belda, in the gardens of the Carlos III Health Institute, in Madrid on July 15. JOHN BARBOSA

P. Coca-Cola, for example, pays millions of euros to medical associations. The SHE Foundation, chaired by the cardiologist Valentín Fuster [director del Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Cardiovasculares, perteneciente al Instituto de Salud Carlos III], received 363,000 euros from the company. What do you think of this science financed by Coca-Cola or other unhealthy food companies?

R. They don’t give us money. In any case, I think it is important that companies try to investigate to develop healthy products within their industrial interests. Innovating for health is always positive. And if that innovation is carried out by scientists, then much better. I think the food industry is tremendously aware of this and they are evolving.

Childhood obesity is going to cause us to have people with heart attacks at ages we would never imagine

P. You published the book a decade ago Pharmacoeconomics for Medical Oncologists. There is now a controversy surrounding the price of some of the most advanced cancer treatments, such as the so-called CAR-Ts sold by pharmaceutical companies Gilead, Novartis, Bristol Myers Squibb and Janssen, which cost more than €300,000 per patient. However, the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona has made a public version of CAR-T that costs around 90,000 euros. There is more than 200,000 euros of difference per patient between the public and private option. How is it possible?

R. Pharmaceutical companies have legitimate aspirations to obtain returns for their shareholders with products that improve people’s health. A completely different thing is academic science, where it is not necessary to obtain profitability for any shareholder, but instead we measure profitability in increases in survival, in health for people, and so on. In the development of advanced therapies, the public sector has a central role. We need to develop – and the PERTE [proyecto estratégico para la recuperación y transformación económica] for state-of-the-art health it indicates this— an infrastructure that allows the different academic groups interested in making advanced therapies to put in the idea on the one hand and take out the developed product on the other.

P. He says that obviously it is legal to make money, but is it legal for pharmaceutical companies to make so much money with CAR-T treatments, when we talk about lethal cancers?

R. In the end it is the market and what am I going to say about this. Everyone does with their products what seems appropriate. Our path is to try to ensure that the academic sector, which has the capacity and in fact has already demonstrated it, has an infrastructure to be able to produce advanced therapies of the highest level. What a pharmaceutical company does, fantastic, as long as it adjusts to the laws of the market and to what is established by the Interministerial Commission on Drug Prices. We have nothing to say.

There is no national cancer registry in Spain and it would be tremendously important

P. You were a corporate director of German pharmaceutical company Merck for a year. One of his best-selling drugs, against colorectal cancer, is Erbituxthat when it came out it cost about 15,000 euros per patient. Merck’s net profit in 2021 was a record, up 54%, to the 3,100 million euros. Does it make sense for a company that sells cancer drugs to shoot up its profit by 54%?

R. Merck is a holding company that not only incorporates the part of pharmaceutical products, but also has a chemical part that produces a large quantity of materials for other manufacturers. It also has a division of liquid crystals, for television screens, for example. I no longer have a relationship with this company and I understand that there will be global benefits for a multinational that is gigantic, with thousands of jobs and dozens of factories spread all over the world.

P. The Carlos III Health Institute and the Spanish Association Against Cancer signed an agreement in December to create the Cancer Epidemiological Information System in Spain. It’s surprising that it didn’t already exist. In fact, there is no national cancer registry in Spain. How is it possible?

R. There are different registers, such as those of Girona or Granada, which are very interesting initiatives by different provinces or entities, but there is no national registry. It would be something tremendously important. We can provide the scientific knowledge on how to design a registry of these characteristics, but the real capacity to implement that registry lies with the autonomous communities together with the Ministry of Health. I believe that it is in the will of the Ministry of Health to advance in this.

