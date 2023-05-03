Chapter 210 of “At the bottom there is room” brought tense encounters. One of them occurred when, in the América TV series, Diego Montalbán went to visit Carmen in jail to ask her about Claudia Llanos. When they saw each other, the mother of the “shark look” warned her that her daughter is alive and that she seeks revenge on Francesca Maldini and her relatives. Hearing this, the chef got worried, since he thought of his children.

Upon arriving at his home in Las Nuevas Lomas, the brother of Macarena He asked Alessia and Cristobal that they return together from work without looking at anyone. In addition, he broke the painting that her sister gave to her partner, because it is of the eyes of her ex-lover ‘Victoria’. VIDEO: America TV

