Málaga is close to closing an agreement with Udinese to obtain the loan of Cristo González, a winger from Tenerife. If the contacts move in the right direction, this player will occupy the professional card number 18 that the Malaga team can use. As reported by Radio Club de Tenerife, the footballer has given his approval. The transfer agreement may include a purchase option and only that the owner of the Friuli club (also of Watford and it was of Granada, Gino Pozzo give the go-ahead to this operation.

Cristo González would become, in this way, the 14th signing of this season, 15 if we consider Luis Muñoz as such, with whom he negotiated (and convinced) after having finished his contract with the Malaga team. The other professional files will be occupied by Benkhemasa, Lombán and Juande (he will have it from next week).

To complete this last position, there were finally three candidates. Antoñín, has finally gone on loan to Rayo Vallecano. And between Joaquín Muñoz (Huesca) and Cristo González, it seems that the latter is going to take the cat to the water