A huge amount that required for the maintenance of the three children.

Kevin Costner and Cristine Baumgartner they announced their divorce last May after 19 years of marriage and 3 children. The announcement was made by the actor’s spokesman who relaunched the following statement:

“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have arisen which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to dissolve the marriage. We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.” – it read.

A month later, the first rumors about the divorce agreement between the two also begin to arrive. Apparently Cristine he allegedly asked for about 250 thousand pounds a month for the support of the couple’s three children Cayden, Hayes and Graceaged 16, 14 and 13 respectively.

But not only. Since according to Cristine this figure is less than the amount necessary to support the children and their lifestyle, she asked that Kevin also have to bear all school and extracurricular expenses such as sports and health care for the children.

All in all, a good claim. From the papers published by People, the actor apparently agreed to bear these last expenses but refuses to pay the amount requested by his ex-wife. Indeed Kevin he would be paying just £38,000 a month in child support.

Furthermore, after the announcement of the divorce, the woman had a month to leave the Yellowstone house owned by the actor but this has not yet happened despite the deadline having expired. For this reason Kevin appealed to a Tribunal.

In short, another couple who decides to separate after 19 years of marriage and three children and who does not leave each other in a serene and peaceful way. Again it is full battle in court to enforce their rights.