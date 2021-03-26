Successors

Cristina Elisabet Fernández de Kirchner spoke in the Buenos Aires town of Las Flores this Thursday, March 24, and altered the Argentine political map once again. He confirmed his attendance at the event -for the Day of Memory for Truth and Justice- that same morning but the decision had been made on Tuesday, just two days before the event. Regarding this activity, Cristina made only one decision. the one that, behind her, Axel Kicillof and Máximo Kirchner were located, both inside the shot frame of the television cameras. The governor went to Las Flores from La Plata; Instead, Cristina and her son made the two and a half hour journey by car (along the Ezeiza-Cañuelas highway and then Route 3) in a convoy of different vehicles, which made up the vice presidential capsule, led by a custody car , always in charge of opening the way.

During the tour, will CFK have exchanged chats with the President of the Nation in anticipation of the tenor of his speech ?: “They talk often and see each other,” three Kirchnerist sources told Clarín, enigmatic, one with a seat in Casa Rosada, another in the Buenos Aires government and the third, with a fixed chair in one of the national organizations that La Cámpora manages. In any case, Cristina-Axel-Máximo’s image determines the future that the vice president imagines for “the project”: that the governor and his son are the political protagonists of 2023. “Here they are, these are the soldiers of Perón,” a camper who is aware of the lady’s thought sings laughing. “She wants the two kids to reach 2023 without scratches, so she takes care of the situation in the Province every day,” reasons an albertist who still believes in the existence of that political category. And Alberto?asks this chronicler. “We still do not know if she thinks of him as a transitional president or a president who can bet on re-election,” shrugs the Buenos Aires native who is trying to set Alberto Ángel Fernández down to suburban districts. Incorrigible …

Massa and Máximo

The choice of Cristina’s reappearance in Las Flores is not whimsical either. It is a district recovered by Kirchnerism in the fifth electoral section, which will be key in this year’s election because provincial senators are renewed there, as in the first, fourth and seventh electoral sections. This confirms how focused Fernández de Kirchner and his son are already in the preparation of the lists for the 2021 parliamentarians. Another who does not lose that focus is Sergio Tomás Massa, who ýa chose his political path: having specified a scheme with Máximo Kirchner solid understanding and with that, he will walk politically from here to 2023: “Sergio chose that path and does not move from there,” says a mayor who speaks with the two partners. And Máximo also bets on that agreement with the Tigrense. The young Kirchner waits for the month of May to be enthroned as president of the Buenos Aires PJ while he hits the foul on the assumption of Alberto Fernández as head of that force but at the national level. The reason? One of them is not to cross with the Peronist governors who do not want the PASO. The reason? The centrality of The field It is in the Conurbano, that is why MK manages, so far, to prevent the governors from stopping the primary. Peronist affairs …

Other discussions that take place in Peronism occupy Martín Guzmán and Buenos Aires mayors. Barbecues are held on the 13th floor of the Ministry of Economy, attended by the young collaborators of the minister trained in La Plata and Columbia. There, an attempt is made to highlight Guzmán’s good relationship with Cristina, beyond the darts towards the IMF that came out this week from Las Flores. “If they were wrong, Martín would not have gone to El Calafate and a lot of times to her department in Uruguay and Juncal.” they argue -choripan in hand- from the 13th floor of Hipólito Yrigoyen 250. A problem that is coming soon is the discussion by the FAM. the Argentine Federation of Municipalities. There, they tense Juan Zabaleta (Mayor of Hurlingham) and Fernando Espinoza placeholder image, from La Matanza. Those who reduce this discussion point out that the first has the support of the President and the second, that of Máximo Kirchner. “Make no mistake, this is a discussion about 2,400 mayors from all over the country, it is not defined in a thread in Olivos,” argues a connoisseur of the political importance of the FAM. To its corners …

Meanwhile, the restless Patricia Bullrich does not stop for a second: while she does not leave a day without touring a couple of television studios, the former minister tempts “acquaintances” to be candidates this year for “Together for Change.” The economist Roberto Cachanovsky, the dancer Maximiliano Guerra and the comedian and actor Alfredo Casero have already heard such proposals. Are more famous names coming? “Tonight don’t tell me anything, just sweeten my ears …”