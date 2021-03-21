Both or neither. It is the response that Alberto Fernández would have received from Cristina Kirchner about the possible removal of Sergio Berni, after the slap of the other person to Minister Sabina Frederic. The President heard the cry of the Buenos Aires mayors to ask berni’s head. There were no nuances in that claim -from Espinoza to Zabaleta, to show the bandwidth- which reveals the resistance that Kicillof’s security officer awakens. The mayors, in addition to the short-circuits they already had with the character, are convinced that insecurity is one of the three central issues – the others are the vaccine and inflation – of the electoral campaign to come. With insecurity growing day by day, without respecting limits (one of the recent episodes occurred in an old house on the Atlantic Coast, owned by the family of the current chancellor), the fight at the top of those supposedly responsible to fight it is a stimulus for let anxiety rule.

Berni is a classic Peronist who leans on Cristina, who defends him despite not complying with the progressive protocols that fascinate her. It is not Kicillof who decides whether or not to sanction the minister who apostrophized a member of Fernández’s cabinet, but it is the vice president who, according to the mayors, set the conditions for his removal. Note: the suitability of Berni and Frederic to combat insecurity is not at stake, a party that is seen to be losing by a landslide, but the crude relationship of internal power in the ruling party.

Most likely, the baqueanos who know the cloth ironically, that the anthropologist is closer to leaving than the military doctor who naturally over-acts everything he does.

If Fernández resigns another of his ministers, following the saga of Ginés, Losardo and Bielsa, conduct that would have fueled Berni’s novel, it will not be this one that reaches the cabinet.

The political problems that Fernández has, in addition to inflation and the economic crisis, the lack of vaccines, the permanent contradictions, the various inefficiencies that are not concealed by the official verbiage, arise from the fierce internal government rather than opposition ranks. Mutatis Mutandis, the same as Menemism, but with a different packaging.

The surprising national channel, on the night of Berni’s onslaught and the presentation of Macri’s book -a pamphlet to hunt in the zoo-, was a resource designed to warn about the severe resurgence of the pandemic. Dramatism was lacking, if that was the intention. It was a Birth of the Mountains. It seemed that he announced what marks the calendar, the arrival of autumn. It wasn’t Aesop, it was Alberto.