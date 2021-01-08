On January 2, after a 2020 that did not close in the way she expected in judicial matters, Cristina Kirchner arrived in Santa Cruz, more specifically, in El Calafate. In his residence, the same one that the late judge Claudio Bonadio raided for three days, he remains while the Government decides how to contain the strong outbreak of cases throughout the territory. Santa Cruz is no exception.

The former president will return, sources from her environment pointed out, around January 26 to Buenos Aires. In a city that exhibits a tourist season worrying For its authorities, due to its occupation rates, the vice president rests, while her sister-in-law and governor Alicia Kirchner, recovers after having tested positive for covid.

Three Aerolineas Argentina flights land weekly at the international airport of El Calafate, far from the 12-14 that arrived last season. The Covid pandemic changed absolutely everything. However, the municipality led by Javier Belloni (FpV) maintains that the Alicia Kirchner administration should enable Let there be six flights on the screen to rebound a season that has already started late and is not promising.

On one of those flights, Cristina Kirchner arrived at the tourist village after the New Year. A van stationed at the entrance gate to his residence, remains guaranteeing custody. It is a particular summer in El Calafate, the usual movement of tourists is not such, the tension between the local municipality and the government is increasing and that quarrel has a history: Javier Belloni, by the law of mottos, disputed the government to Alicia Kirchner leaving a difference of only 3,900 votes.

The vice president remains these days, in a city that is going through a season marked by the covid, a hit tourism industry that fears it will not survive if the indicators do not improve in the coming months. The hotels of the Kirchner family do not escape this reality, the only two that remain open -and with a judicial intervention-, fail to exceed 20% of their occupation. The commercial equation continues without closing. The justice said that those resorts were used to launder money.

Days prior to your arrival, his daughter Florencia Kirchner spent a few days in El Calafate. The family awaits the final discharge, in addition, of Governor Alicia Kirchner who a little more than a week ago, tested positive for COVID, after a test for a case of close contact. The Province continues to increase positive cases and the health system always seems to be at the limit to contain them. In Río Gallegos, intensive therapy collapsed once again, and in the tourist village in the last three days 251 cases were detected.

Before her trip to Santa Cruz, the vice president led the last session of Congress that ended up passing the abortion law, a campaign promise by Alberto Fernández. The year ended with political differences with the Casa Rosada itself, something that marked the first twelve months of management. However, the most complex front continues to be the judicial one. Responding to this, the President in one of his last statements indicated that a strong reform against the Judiciary must be pursued.

When he returns to the Federal Capital at the end of January, the judicial year will be reactivated, after the summer fair, while, in parallel, Congress will begin to debate the reform of the Judicial Power that the vice president has already clarified that it is not his reform , nor what she wanted from it.

Against this backdrop the election year, will find the vice president, with a trial for the alleged direction of public works, which will resume the hearings in February. A ruling on the 10th of the same month, which Lázaro Báez will hear in a laundering case, where it is argued that the money used for laundering operations came from the road contracts that another Court judges.

The first semester of the year may bring other judicial news for Cristina Kirchner. The Federal Oral Court 5 (TOF 5) awaits the conclusion of two decisive expert opinions in the case for money laundering against the Kirchner family, which will enable the judges to set the starting date for the oral debate. At the same time, another TOF could start the trial against the vice president for the AMIA attack, a case that began with the complaint of the late prosecutor Albero Nisman and where she was prosecuted for an aggravated cover-up.