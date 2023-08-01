The only seat achieved by the Canary Islands Coalition (CC) has become key after the scrutiny of foreign suffrage, which gave Madrid one more deputy to the PP to the detriment of the PSOE. After the change, the Socialists need the yes of Junts for Pedro Sánchez to be sworn in. But if the elected deputy of CC, Cristina Valido, voted in favor of Sánchez, she would return the arithmetic to the previous situation: if the parliamentarian supported the acting president, the PSOE would once again require only the abstention of Puigdemont’s party. Valido answers EL PAÍS by phone, this Monday, from Santa Cruz de Tenerife, aware that her seat in Congress has become “decisive” after the dance in the balance of forces.

Ask. Will you support Sánchez or Feijóo before a possible investiture?

Answer. If either of the two candidates managed to add all the seats they need and depended on us, we would be willing to speak, within our responsibility, and reach some specific agreement, for the investiture, bilaterally, with the candidate for the same . Which would not mean a legislature agreement.

Q. What do you mean by a punctual agreement?

R. We can reach a specific agreement on the investiture, with the interests of the Canary Islands on the table. Then a government will be formed… and we will see who is in that government. If the government is participated by an extreme right or extreme left party, we are not going to support it [en referencia a Vox y Sumar].

Q. That is to say, would you support one or the other in the investiture session, even if you do not support them in other initiatives, later, during the legislature?

R. If we manage to reach an agreement in which we manage to resolve the main problems that we have raised, with a satisfactory agreement, we can reach a specific investiture agreement, with one or the other; but punctual investiture, not legislature, because we understand that they are going to form a government, it seems, participated by these parties.

Q. But, if Pedro Sánchez appears at the investiture having stated that he will form a coalition government with Sumar, would they say yes?

R. We will have to negotiate. If it is up to us to break a blockade situation, to avoid a call for new elections, we are not going to refuse to speak. We would have to talk and we would set our conditions: talk about the Canary Islands and the problems that must be solved here.

Q. But do you prefer to support Sánchez or Feijóo?

R. What we prefer is to solve the problems we have here, and the sensitivity of the PSOE and the PP with the Canary Islands has always depended on their need for our votes. Our preference will depend on compliance with the laws that protect us, on respect for our Statute of Autonomy. We have many things to discuss that to date are not being respected, talk about regional financing, immigration…

Q. For the Canary Islands, is a government of PSOE and Sumar or a government of PP and Vox more beneficial?

R. Our agreement, in any case, is a commitment agreement between the person who is going to be the President of the Government of Spain, with the candidate or future president. And for us it will be better the one that is most committed to us. We have lived on many occasions with governments of the Popular party in the Canary Islands, and we have reached agreements with the PSOE in Madrid. But it has also happened the other way around: we have been governing with the PSOE in the Canary Islands and we have reached agreements with Rajoy in Madrid.

Q. But, at that time, it did not enter the Vox equation.

R. We do not consider a government in which the extreme right participates to be good, and we do not consider a government in which the extreme left participates to be good either. In any case, we are always willing to negotiate and dialogue: we have supported the increase in the minimum interprofessional wage, the updating of pensions, the law of only yes is yes…

Q. How do you assess that Feijóo claims to be the candidate for the Presidency as the list with the most votes?

R. Parliamentary arithmetic gives the government to whoever adds the most seats. And in the Canary Islands, precisely, right now, the Canary Islands Coalition Government and the Popular Party is the option with the most seats. We cannot defend otherwise. [En Canarias fue el PSOE la lista más votada el 28-M, seguido de Coalición Canaria y del PP, que han sellado un pacto de Gobierno].

Q. As the course of the negotiations is now, do you see it as more feasible for Sánchez or Feijóo to be sworn in?

R. Don’t know. Things can change from one day to the next. At the moment we only have a minimum telephone contact. There have been calls to the president [de Coalición Canaria] Fernando Clavijo, both from Feijóo and from Félix Bolaños. They have been first contact calls, trying to tell you: I’m counting on you, but we’ll talk, we’ll sit down, we’ll negotiate. But so far, while the negotiation has not been opened. We are only one vote, so we remain prudent in the world, waiting for any of them to get the votes he needs. And if ours is decisive, open the doors to a negotiation and the signing of an agreement responding to the demands of the Canary Islands.