Until last Saturday, the life of Cristina Díaz Fernández (Tembleque, Toledo, 1990) In Mayotte, without being entirely pleasant, since she left three years ago to work as a Spanish teacher in this French archipelago located in the Indian Ocean, it had been relatively calm. However, Cyclone Chido has turned her stay there into an ordeal, according to what her relatives are gradually finding out thanks to the telephone numbers of other people with whom this 34-year-old young woman from Toledo is living these days after losing her house because of the storm.

It was three years ago when Cristina, at that time without a job, and after finishing her university studies in Psychology, Education and Pedagogy, did not think twice when she passed a job interview to teach Spanish in that overseas department belonging to France, as well as an outermost region of the European Union. After improving your French and locating this on the map archipelago north of the Mozambique Channel and above Madagascararrived to teach his classes in Dzaoudzi, capital of the community that gives its name to the smallest of the islands, also known as Pamanzi or Petite-Terrewhich has only 10 square kilometers.

Due to its volcanic nature, this archipelago has very rich soil in some areas and the coral reef that surrounds a large part of the island ensures the protection of boats, being an excellent habitat for various types of fish. But all these paradisiacal landscapes have turned into hell since Saturday, as it is feared that hundreds or even thousands of extremely poor men and women have lost their lives after the passage of Cyclone Chido.

The death data is arriving little by little, since the communications system that serves this French overseas region fell due to the storm and it is difficult to access many places. With a population of more than 200,000 registered inhabitants, plus many others not counted due to the poverty prevailing in many places, About 120 Spaniards live there between Mayotte (or Grande Terre) and Pamanzi or Petite-Terrewhose relatives do not know how they are or the possible solutions to be able to return, which is why they ask the Government of Spain and the French authorities for help.









It is on that last island, specifically in its capital, Dzaoudzi, where Cristina was on Saturday, who “is miraculously alive,” her sister Maribel tells ABC, who says that The strong winds, of more than 200 kilometers per hour, demolished a good part of the house where he lived and the roof fell on him.although he was able to take refuge under his bed. His relatives found out about all this after a brief sms from another mobile phone – since she has lost hers and her laptop due to the storm – in which she said: «I’m Cristina. I’m fine”.

Rescue personnel on the Mayotte islands



Reuters





Since then, according to her sister, “Cristina has been able to take refuge, with nothing more than what she is wearing, in the houses of acquaintances who are not so affected by the passing of the storm, where they are rationing the little food they have left while waiting for help.” . Besides, In many parts of the archipelago they are cut off and the internet signal or mobile coverage fails.. In fact, this Monday he was able to talk to her for a few minutes to find out that she was in good health, but worried about a possible departure from the island.

Added to this is the extreme poverty of many of the inhabitants of this French region in Africa. “People, before, had few resources and now, after this catastrophe, it will be even worse,” says Maribel, who reports that There is continuous looting of supermarkets and businesses in search of food or anything and even homes.. In fact, the school where Cristina worked, apart from the damage from the cyclone, has suffered the theft of furniture and school supplies, which is why the local government has decreed a curfew at night.

“The humanitarian aid from the French authorities is late and scarce,” Maribel complains again, demanding more involvement also to the Government of Spain to help them know the situation of their relatives and even to be able to get them out of there. In fact, he has contacted the French embassy in Spain and the Spanish consulate in France and, so far, they have not given him any solution.