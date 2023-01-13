The lady caught in a video from several years ago when she already took part in Men and Women.

Cristina Tenuta is one of the most talked about ladies of the moment a Men and women. The woman arrived at the studio because she was contacted privately by Richard Guarnieri who had asked her to feel away from the cameras.

After an initial period of acquaintance, the two strong characters came to clash. However, Cristina’s beauty did not go unnoticed and shortly after it was Armando Incarnate to try but even in this case the knowledge has led to nothing.

Source: web

Cristina Tenuta she then revealed that she had heard from the Neapolitan knight Alessandro and that she was interested in him. A revelation that aroused the ire of jealousy of Armando who literally went on a rampage. Even the two historical commentators Gianni Sperti and Tina Cipollari objected to his ambiguous behavior.

Today Cristina is one of the leading faces of the program but not everyone knows that she had already been part of Men and Women several years ago. Find it on the Instagram page Men and women classic and over who published a video dating back to an episode of 2013.

In the video we see Cristina intervening from the audience. At that time, in fact, the woman was present in the public ready to criticize the story of the tronisti. At that time on the throne was present Eugene Colombo. In the video the lady intervenes against a suitor, in particular, Frances Del Tagliathe girl then chosen by Eugenio at the end of his path to Men and Women.

Not much is known about Cristina’s private life, we know that she is Roman even if, as we read in the Instagram bio, Calabrian blood also flows in her veins. She has a son and is looking for a man who doesn’t create problems for her from this point of view, preferably with a son too.