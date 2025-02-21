This Friday, Cristina Tárrega has opened on a channel in Late And he remembered an distressing episode of his life. The collaborator has reported how for six months she was a victim of harassment by a man who constantly persecuted her, even reaching try to attempt your life on more than one occasion.

“Every time I relive it again,” he confessed in tears. The presenter explained that the events occurred at the end of the 90s and that the investigation was complicated because The aggressor had changed sex recentlywhich made it difficult for the authorities to find their identity.

Excited, Tárrega has told that suffered two murder attempts At the hands of someone who, at first, was only “one more listener of the radio” in which he worked. “I left messages telling me that I had to sleep with me, but that I was not a virgin and for that I had to try to burn,” he said. Due to the severity of the threat, The Tertullian had police protection 24 hours a day: “I am alive thanks to the police and the Civil Guard.”

In addition, as specified by the television, this subject knew the direction of his house and waited for her in the surroundings: “When he left in the morning to go to work he was around, but he also found it when I returned.” He also commented that He received letters in the writing with explicit threats of death.

One of the most scary moments took place in the vicinity of his workplace, Where it was directly attacked: “I see a person who pounces on me and said: ‘I’m going to kill you because you have to be mine.’ He struggled with me and put a compress in my mouth.”